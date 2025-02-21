Listen: MAYBE HAPPY ENDING Sets Cast Album Release Date; Hear the First Single

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway's newest love story, Maybe Happy Ending, will release its original Broadway cast recording this spring. The show has released an all new song, "The Rainy Day We Met", performed by Darren Criss and Helen J Shen. The Original Broadway Cast Recording will be released in the spring on March 14.

The Original Cast Broadway Recording of Maybe Happy Ending will feature the musical comedy’s score by Will Aronson and Hue Park. The album is produced by Deborah Abramson, Ian Kagey, and Will Aronson. Pre-order the album here and stream the song on all platforms here or, listen to the song below! Vinyl and CD editions will be released this spring.

About MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

Maybe Happy Ending has finally gotten its own happy ending. The new romantic musical comedy arrived on Broadway at last, starring Emmy and Golden Globe Award winner Darren Criss and Helen J Shen in her Broadway debut. Maybe Happy Ending is the offbeat and captivating story of two outcasts near the end of their warranty who discover that even robots can be swept off their feet.