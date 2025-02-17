Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 17, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.
This Week's Call Sheet
Friday, February 21
Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast Meets the Press
Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call
Photos: Erika Jayne and Sophie Carmen-Jones in CHICAGO on Broadway
Photos: Shoshana Bean and More in THE BEDWETTER at Arena Stage
by Stephi Wild
Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter – A New Musical is currently in rehearsals at Arena Stage, starring Aria Kane, Shoshana Bean, and more. Check out all new production photos here!. (more...)
Hailey Kilgore Asks Audiences to Be Kinder
by Sidney Paterra
Hailey Kilgore has been calling the Walter Kerr Theate home for about a month now as the current 'Eurydice' in Hadestown, and she has something to say about recent audience behavior at the hit show. Kilgore took to TikTok to beg audiences to be courteous to performers, explaining that she recently heard patrons rudely shouting insults from the crowd. . (more...)
What Is the Greatest Broadway Love Song? 1500+ Stars Decide!
by Team BWW
BroadwayWorld continues our great tradition of finding that consensus- and this year we have more answers than ever! We've gathered responses from over 1500 performers, composers, industry professionals, and entertainment personalities from all over the world.. (more...)
Trump Tariffs Cause Marquee Installation Delays for OPERATION MINCEMEAT
by Nicole Rosky
Previews begin tomorrow for Operation Mincemeat, but theatregoers who catch the show early in its preview period will miss out on the full front-of-house experience. Yellow lightbulbs ordered for the theatre's marquee are stuck in China following Trump's new tariff on imports from China. . (more...)
Maleah Joi Moon and Brandon Victor Dixon Will Depart HELL'S KITCHEN Next Month
by Stephi Wild
Original Broadway cast members Maleah Joi Moon and Brandon Victor Dixon will depart Hell's Kitchen next month. Learn more about the cast and the production here!. (more...)
Video: Watch Lea Salonga, Bernadette Peters and More Sing 'Old Friends'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Cameron Mackintosh's production of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends is now open at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles. Check out a clip of cast members including Lea Salonga, Bernadette Peters, Beth Leavel and more singing 'Old Friends' here! . (more...)
Other birthdays on this date include:
Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Billie Joe Armstrong
Kerry O'Connell
Becky Ann Baker
