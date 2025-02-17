News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 17, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

Feb. 17, 2025
Wake Up with BroadwayWorld
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 17, 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet

Friday, February 21
Buena Vista Social Club begins previews on Broadway
Sunday, February 23
A Wonderful World closes on Broadway

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 17, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 17, 2025 Image

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast Meets the Press
by Chloe Rabinowitz
On Thursday, February 13th, some of the cast and creative team of the Broadway production of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW gathered at the Netflix New York offices to celebrate bringing the play to New York. See photos here!
 


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 17, 2025 Image

Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call
by Bruce Glikas
Idina Menzel has returned to Broadway in the new musical Redwood! Redwood is about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Get a first look at photos from the opening night curtain call here! 


 

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 17, 2025 Image

Photos: Erika Jayne and Sophie Carmen-Jones in CHICAGO on Broadway
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at production photos of Sophie Carmen-Jones as "Velma Kelly" & Erika Jayne as "Roxie Hart" in Chicago on Broadway! 

BroadwayWorld Word Game

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 17, 2025 Image

Photos: Shoshana Bean and More in THE BEDWETTER at Arena Stage
by Stephi Wild
Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter – A New Musical is currently in rehearsals at Arena Stage, starring Aria Kane, Shoshana Bean, and more. Check out all new production photos here!. (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 17, 2025 Image

Hailey Kilgore Asks Audiences to Be Kinder
by Sidney Paterra
Hailey Kilgore has been calling the Walter Kerr Theate home for about a month now as the current 'Eurydice' in Hadestown, and she has something to say about recent audience behavior at the hit show. Kilgore took to TikTok to beg audiences to be courteous to performers, explaining that she recently heard patrons rudely shouting insults from the crowd. . (more...

What Is the Greatest Broadway Love Song? 1500+ Stars Decide!
by Team BWW
BroadwayWorld continues our great tradition of finding that consensus- and this year we have more answers than ever! We've gathered responses from over 1500 performers, composers, industry professionals, and entertainment personalities from all over the world.. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 17, 2025 Image

Trump Tariffs Cause Marquee Installation Delays for OPERATION MINCEMEAT
by Nicole Rosky
Previews begin tomorrow for Operation Mincemeat, but theatregoers who catch the show early in its preview period will miss out on the full front-of-house experience. Yellow lightbulbs ordered for the theatre's marquee are stuck in China following Trump's new tariff on imports from China. . (more...

Maleah Joi Moon and Brandon Victor Dixon Will Depart HELL'S KITCHEN Next Month
by Stephi Wild
Original Broadway cast members Maleah Joi Moon and Brandon Victor Dixon will depart Hell's Kitchen next month. Learn more about the cast and the production here!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 17, 2025 Image

Video: Watch Lea Salonga, Bernadette Peters and More Sing 'Old Friends'
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Cameron Mackintosh's production of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends is now open at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles. Check out a clip of cast members including Lea Salonga, Bernadette Peters, Beth Leavel and more singing 'Old Friends' here! . (more...

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 17, 2025 Image

Conrad Ricamora

Other birthdays on this date include:

Joseph Gordon-Levitt
Billie Joe Armstrong
Kerry O'Connell
Becky Ann Baker

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 17, 2025 Image

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 17, 2025 Image

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"You are here,
at the start of a moment,
on the edge of the world."

- Come From Away



Videos