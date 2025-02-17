Wake Up With BroadwayWorld February 17, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is February 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend.

This Week's Call Sheet Friday, February 21

Buena Vista Social Club begins previews on Broadway

Sunday, February 23

A Wonderful World closes on Broadway

Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast Meets the Press

On Thursday, February 13th, some of the cast and creative team of the Broadway production of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW gathered at the Netflix New York offices to celebrate bringing the play to New York. See photos here!



Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call

Idina Menzel has returned to Broadway in the new musical Redwood! Redwood is about one woman’s journey into the precious and precarious world of the redwoods. Get a first look at photos from the opening night curtain call here!

Photos: Erika Jayne and Sophie Carmen-Jones in CHICAGO on Broadway

You can now get a first look at production photos of Sophie Carmen-Jones as "Velma Kelly" & Erika Jayne as "Roxie Hart" in Chicago on Broadway!

Photos: Shoshana Bean and More in THE BEDWETTER at Arena Stage

Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter – A New Musical is currently in rehearsals at Arena Stage, starring Aria Kane, Shoshana Bean, and more. Check out all new production photos here!. (more...)

Hailey Kilgore Asks Audiences to Be Kinder

Hailey Kilgore has been calling the Walter Kerr Theate home for about a month now as the current 'Eurydice' in Hadestown, and she has something to say about recent audience behavior at the hit show. Kilgore took to TikTok to beg audiences to be courteous to performers, explaining that she recently heard patrons rudely shouting insults from the crowd. . (more...)

What Is the Greatest Broadway Love Song? 1500+ Stars Decide!

BroadwayWorld continues our great tradition of finding that consensus- and this year we have more answers than ever! We've gathered responses from over 1500 performers, composers, industry professionals, and entertainment personalities from all over the world.. (more...)

Trump Tariffs Cause Marquee Installation Delays for OPERATION MINCEMEAT

Previews begin tomorrow for Operation Mincemeat, but theatregoers who catch the show early in its preview period will miss out on the full front-of-house experience. Yellow lightbulbs ordered for the theatre's marquee are stuck in China following Trump's new tariff on imports from China. . (more...)

Maleah Joi Moon and Brandon Victor Dixon Will Depart HELL'S KITCHEN Next Month

Original Broadway cast members Maleah Joi Moon and Brandon Victor Dixon will depart Hell's Kitchen next month. Learn more about the cast and the production here!. (more...)

Video: Watch Lea Salonga, Bernadette Peters and More Sing 'Old Friends'

Cameron Mackintosh's production of Stephen Sondheim's Old Friends is now open at Center Theatre Group in Los Angeles. Check out a clip of cast members including Lea Salonga, Bernadette Peters, Beth Leavel and more singing 'Old Friends' here! . (more...)

