Photos: STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW Cast Meets the Press

STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW will begin performances Friday, March 28, 2025 and officially open Tuesday, April 22, 2025 at Broadway’s Marquis Theatre.

By: Feb. 14, 2025
On Thursday, February 13th, some of the cast and creative team of the Broadway production of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW gathered at the Netflix New York offices to celebrate bringing the play to New York. See photos here!
 
Based on an original story by the Duffer Brothers, Jack Thorne and Kate Trefry, and rooted in the mythology and world of the Netflix global phenomenon, STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW is a new play written by Kate Trefry, directed by Stephen Daldry and co-directed by Justin Martin.
 
Are monsters born... or made? In 1959 Hawkins, Indiana, the Creel family seeks a fresh start, especially their teenage son Henry, who is eager to escape his troubled past. Initially, things go well — he finds friendship and joins the school play. But when a wave of shocking crimes strikes the town, Henry is forced to confront a terrifying truth: is there something inside him that connects him to the horrors unfolding around him?
 
As this thrilling mystery races forward, shadows of the past are unleashed, relationships are tested, and the town of Hawkins faces the ultimate question: can the power of friendship outshine the darkness within?
 
With an cast of 34, this gripping stand-alone adventure will pull you deep into the world of STRANGER THINGS. Experience the heart-pounding excitement of STRANGER THINGS: THE FIRST SHADOW—where suspense and spectacle lurk at every turn. 
 

The cast

The cast

Kate Trefry and Justin Martin

T.R. Knight

T.R. Knight

Rosie Benton

Louis McCartney and Alex Breaux

Louis McCartney

Juan Carlos

Gabrielle Navaeh

Burke Swanson and Alison Jaye

Burke Swanson and Alison Jaye

Burke Swanson

Ailson Jaye

Alex Breaux





Videos