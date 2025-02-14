Hailey Kilgore Asks Audiences to Be Kinder

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Hailey Kilgore has been calling the Walter Kerr Theatre home for about a month now as the current "Eurydice" in Hadestown, and she has something to say about recent audience behavior at the hit show. Kilgore took to TikTok to beg audiences to be courteous to performers, explaining that she recently heard patrons rudely shouting insults from the crowd.

"Please have some compassion, because we want to be here. We want to give you these experiences. I don't think people always respect how hard our jobs are or how heartbroken we get when we're sick, or when we don't sound the way that we want to, or when we're not performing the way that we want to."