News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Hailey Kilgore Asks Audiences to Be Kinder

Kilgore took over as Eurydice on January 14, 2025.

By: Feb. 14, 2025
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.

Hailey Kilgore has been calling the Walter Kerr Theatre home for about a month now as the current "Eurydice" in Hadestown, and she has something to say about recent audience behavior at the hit show. Kilgore took to TikTok to beg audiences to be courteous to performers, explaining that she recently heard patrons rudely shouting insults from the crowd. 

LATEST NEWS

Video: Rachel Zegler Stars in SNOW WHITE TV Spot with New Footage
Hailey Kilgore Calls Out Rude Audience Behavior at HADESTOWN
Photos: REDWOOD on Broadway Opening Night Curtain Call
Photos & Video: Jimmy Fallon Receives Sardi's Portrait

"Please have some compassion, because we want to be here. We want to give you these experiences. I don't think people always respect how hard our jobs are or how heartbroken we get when we're sick, or when we don't sound the way that we want to, or when we're not performing the way that we want to."

Kilgore is an American singer, dancer and actress. Best known for her Tony and Grammy nominated turn as Ti Moune in the Broadway revival of Once on this Island Hailey has since gone on to star in multiple films including the critically acclaimed Respect opposite Jennifer Hudson and the feature Cinnamon in which Hailey stars in the lead role. The film made its debut to rave reviews at the 2023 Tribeca Film Festival. On the TV front, Hailey currently stars as Jukebox in Starz's “Power Book III: Raising Kanan” and has had multiple memorable arcs on Steven Spielberg's “Amazing Stories” on Apple and NBC's “The Village.” Hailey's first EP “Desire and Devotion” was released in 2023.





Buy at the Theatre Shop T-Shirts, Mugs, Phone Cases & More

Buy a Hadestown Logo Hat Hadestown Logo Hat
Buy a Hadestown Wait for Me Pinset Hadestown Wait for Me Pinset
Buy a Hadestown Show Art Tee Hadestown Show Art Tee
Buy a Hadestown Decal Sticker GWP Hadestown Decal Sticker GWP
Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Shop Merch
Powered by

Videos