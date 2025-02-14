Photos: Shoshana Bean and More in THE BEDWETTER at Arena Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarah Silvermanâ€™sÂ The Bedwetter â€“ A New Musical is currently in rehearsals atÂ Arena Stage, starring Aria Kane, Shoshana Bean, and more.Â Check out all new production photos below!

Following a critically acclaimed, twice-extended Off-Broadway run at Atlantic Theater Company in 2022,Â The BedwetterÂ will return to the stage with a new book and additional music and lyrics. Directed by Tony nomineeÂ Anne Kauffman, the production is making its regional premiereÂ through March 16, 2025, in theÂ Kreeger Theater, kicking off the second half ofÂ Arena StageÂ Artistic DirectorÂ Hana S. Sharifâ€™s inaugural season.Â

The BedwetterÂ follows ten-year-old Sarah (played byÂ Aria KaneÂ in herÂ Arena StageÂ debut) facing a new school, her parentsâ€™ divorce, and an embarrassing secret youâ€™ll never guessâ€“unless you read the title. This hysterical musical features a book co-written byÂ SilvermanÂ and Tony nomineeÂ Joshua Harmon, music by Grammy and three-time Emmy winnerÂ Adam Schlesinger, lyrics by Silverman and Schlesinger, and additional music and lyrics by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winnerÂ David Yazbek.

JoiningÂ Kane as Sarah and two-time Tony and Grammy nomineeÂ Shoshana BeanÂ as her mother Beth Ann will be alums from the Atlantic production, includingÂ Ashley BlanchetÂ as Miss New Hampshire,Â Rick CromÂ as Dr. Grimm/Dr. Riley, andÂ Darren GoldsteinÂ as Donald, all reprising their respective roles, along with Broadway favorites Tony nomineeÂ Liz LarsenÂ as Nana andÂ Alysha UmphressÂ as Mrs. Dembo. Rounding out the cast will beÂ Avery Harris as Laura,Â Emerson Holt LacayoÂ as Abby,Â Alina Santos as Ally, andÂ Elin Joy Seiler as Amy. The company also includesÂ Gigi Beckett,Â Aaron Bliden,Â Lyla Randall,Â Susan Rome, andÂ Candice Shedd-Thompson as understudies.

KauffmanÂ will lead a creative team that includes choreographerÂ Danny Mefford, Emmy and Grammy-nominated orchestrator and arrangerÂ David Chase, music supervisorÂ Meghann Zervoulis Bate, music directorÂ Rebekah Bruce, Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated set designerÂ David Korins,Â Costume DesignerÂ Kaye Voyce, Tony-nominated lighting designerÂ Japhy Weideman, Tony-winning sound designerÂ Kai Harada, Tony-nominated video designerÂ Lucy Mackinnon, hair & wig designerÂ Tom Watson, associate directorÂ Ash(er) Lloyd Ehrenberg, associate choreographerÂ Niani Feelings, associate music directorÂ Matthew Lowy, and dialect and vocal coachÂ Lisa Nathans. New York casting is byÂ The Telsey Office /Â Rachel HoffmanÂ andÂ Charlie Hano. DC casting is byÂ Raiyon Hunter. The stage manager isÂ Ryan GohsmanÂ and the assistant stage managers areÂ Dayne Sundman andÂ Samantha Wilhelm.