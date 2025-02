Photos: Shoshana Bean and More in THE BEDWETTER at Arena Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Sarah Silverman’s The Bedwetter – A New Musical is currently in rehearsals at Arena Stage, starring Aria Kane, Shoshana Bean, and more. Check out all new production photos below!

Following a critically acclaimed, twice-extended Off-Broadway run at Atlantic Theater Company in 2022, The Bedwetter will return to the stage with a new book and additional music and lyrics. Directed by Tony nominee Anne Kauffman, the production is making its regional premiere through March 16, 2025, in the Kreeger Theater, kicking off the second half of Arena Stage Artistic Director Hana S. Sharif’s inaugural season.

The Bedwetter follows ten-year-old Sarah (played by Aria Kane in her Arena Stage debut) facing a new school, her parents’ divorce, and an embarrassing secret you’ll never guess–unless you read the title. This hysterical musical features a book co-written by Silverman and Tony nominee Joshua Harmon, music by Grammy and three-time Emmy winner Adam Schlesinger, lyrics by Silverman and Schlesinger, and additional music and lyrics by Emmy, Grammy, and Tony Award winner David Yazbek.

Joining Kane as Sarah and two-time Tony and Grammy nominee Shoshana Bean as her mother Beth Ann will be alums from the Atlantic production, including Ashley Blanchet as Miss New Hampshire, Rick Crom as Dr. Grimm/Dr. Riley, and Darren Goldstein as Donald, all reprising their respective roles, along with Broadway favorites Tony nominee Liz Larsen as Nana and Alysha Umphress as Mrs. Dembo. Rounding out the cast will be Avery Harris as Laura, Emerson Holt Lacayo as Abby, Alina Santos as Ally, and Elin Joy Seiler as Amy. The company also includes Gigi Beckett, Aaron Bliden, Lyla Randall, Susan Rome, and Candice Shedd-Thompson as understudies.

Kauffman will lead a creative team that includes choreographer Danny Mefford, Emmy and Grammy-nominated orchestrator and arranger David Chase, music supervisor Meghann Zervoulis Bate, music director Rebekah Bruce, Emmy-winning and Tony-nominated set designer David Korins, Costume Designer Kaye Voyce, Tony-nominated lighting designer Japhy Weideman, Tony-winning sound designer Kai Harada, Tony-nominated video designer Lucy Mackinnon, hair & wig designer Tom Watson, associate director Ash(er) Lloyd Ehrenberg, associate choreographer Niani Feelings, associate music director Matthew Lowy, and dialect and vocal coach Lisa Nathans. New York casting is by The Telsey Office / Rachel Hoffman and Charlie Hano. DC casting is by Raiyon Hunter. The stage manager is Ryan Gohsman and the assistant stage managers are Dayne Sundman and Samantha Wilhelm.