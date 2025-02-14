News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

What Is the Greatest Broadway Love Song? 1500+ Stars Decide!

We've gathered responses from stars like Idina Menzel, Lin-Manuel Miranda, Patti LuPone, Lea Salonga, Billy Porter, and hundreds more!

By: Feb. 14, 2025
They say that falling in love is wonderful... and doesn't Broadway know it! Valentine's Day is here and love is all around us. At this most romantic time of the year, we can't help but wonder... what is the greatest Broadway love song ever? 

BroadwayWorld continues our great tradition of finding that consensus- and this year we have more answers than ever! We've gathered responses from over 1500 performers, composers, industry professionals, and entertainment personalities from all over the world.

This year's top selections include: 

Want to listen to their picks? Check out our Valentine's Day playlist of the 100 Greatest Broadway love songs and check out which Broadway shows are perfect for Valentine's Day.




