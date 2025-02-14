Trump Tariffs Cause Marquee Installation Delays for OPERATION MINCEMEAT

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Previews begin tomorrow for Operation Mincemeat, but theatregoers who catch the show early in its preview period will miss out on the full front-of-house experience. According to the Associated Press, yellow lightbulbs ordered for the theatre's marquee are stuck in China following Trump's new tariff on imports from China.

The LED bulbs, which when they arrive will be used to spell the show's title, were scheduled to arrive in ealry February but have been delayed until March at the earliest.

Operation Mincemeat: A New Musical will begin preview performances on Saturday, February 15, with an opening night set for Thursday, March 20 at the Golden Theatre, after entering the third sold out year in the West End.