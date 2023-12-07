Wake Up With BroadwayWorld December 7th, 2023

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is December 7, 2023 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet: Thursday, December 7 - The Broadway cast of Days of Wine and Roses meets the press Sunday, December 10 - How To Dance In Ohio opens on Broadway

Vanderpump Rules' Ariana Madix Will Make Her Broadway Debut as 'Roxie Hart' in CHICAGO

by Stephi Wild

Chicago will welcome TV personality, actress and author Ariana Madix is making her Broadway debut in the role of “Roxie Hart” beginning Monday, January 29, 2024 at the Ambassador Theatre (more...)

Photos: First Look at HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO on Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Production photos have been released from the new musical How to Dance in Ohio – inspired by Alexandra Shiva’s Peabody Award-winning documentary of the same name – which is set to open this Sunday, December 10 the Belasco Theatre.. (more...)

Photos: The New Queens of SIX on Broadway Take Their First Bows

by Jennifer Broski

Broadway’s Tony Award®-winning hit musical SIX welcomed six new Queens to the cast last night, December 5. BroadwayWorld was there as the new cast took their first bows. Check out photos here!. (more...)

STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Cast Recording Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Bernadette Peters & More Out This Week

by Stephi Wild

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends: A Celebration (Live at the Sondheim Theatre) will be available as a 2-disc CD set and digital and streaming formats on Friday, December 8.. (more...)

Raúl Esparza to Star in the World Premiere Musical GALILEO at Berkeley Repertory Theatre

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Four-time Tony Award nominee Raúl Esparza will star in the world-premiere musical Galileo, performing at Berkeley Rep’s Roda Theatre.. (more...)

Patti LuPone to Bring A LIFE IN NOTES to New York, California & More in 2024

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Patti LuPone is set to perform her latest concert A Life in Notes at venues across the country! Learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)

Marc Summers Will Bring Interactive Solo Show THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS Off-Broadway in 2024

by Stephi Wild

Television host Marc Summers will bring his interactive solo show, The Life And Slimes Of Marc Summers, to New World Stages next year. The production is written by Alex Brightman with music by Drew Gasparini.. (more...)

Video: Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More

by Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

Jason Kravits has more than the holidays keeping him busy this Decmeber. In addition to starring opposite John Turtorro and Elizabeth Marvel in Sabbath's Theater at The New Group, the television and Broadway veteran is getting ready to make his Chelsea Table and Stage debut with a jaw-dropping evening of completely improvised music and comedy on December 21.

Sara Bareilles

Sara Bareilles has sold over three million albums and over 15 million singles in the United States. She has earned various awards and nominations including eight Grammy Award nominations, with one win, as well as nominations for three Primetime Emmy Awards, and two Tony Awards. In February 2012, VH1 placed her in the 80th spot of the Top 100 Greatest Women in Music.



Bareilles released a self-published album Careful Confessions in 2004. She received further recognition with the release of her second studio album Little Voice (2007), which was her first recording for a major record label (Epic). The album included the hit single "Love Song", which reached number four on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned her two Grammy Award nominations, including Song of the Year. In 2010, she released her third studio album Kaleidoscope Heart, with its lead single "King of Anything" earning a Grammy Award nomination. In 2011, Bareilles served as a judge in the third season of the NBC singing competition series The Sing-Off. In 2013, she released her fourth studio album The Blessed Unrest which featured the lead single "Brave". The album earned two Grammy Award nominations, including Album of the Year.



Bareilles made her Broadway debut when she composed music and wrote lyrics for the 2015 musical Waitress, for which she earned a Tony Award nomination for Best Original Score and a Grammy Award nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album. She subsequently earned Olivier Award nominations for its 2021 West End transfer production. She released the 2015 studio album What's Inside: Songs from Waitress, which is a recording of her singing many of the musical's songs. In 2015, she released a New York Times-bestselling memoir, Sounds Like Me: My Life (So Far) in Song. For her work in the 2016 Broadway musical SpongeBob SquarePants, she earned a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Original Score. In 2022, she returned to Broadway as The Baker's Wife in a revival of Stephen Sondheim's Into the Woods.



She is also known for her work on television. In 2018, Bareilles received critical acclaim for her portrayal of Mary Magdalene in the NBC musical television special Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert, for which she earned nominations for the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album. Also in 2018, she co-hosted the 72nd Tony Awards alongside Josh Groban, for which she was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards. In 2019, she released her sixth studio album Amidst the Chaos, with the single "Saint Honesty" earning her the Grammy Award for Best American Roots Performance. She currently stars as Dawn Solano in Peacock's musical comedy Girls5eva (2021–present). On October 16, 2022, she put on a free concert in her hometown of Eureka, CA for 11,000 locals of the area at Halvorsen Park along the waterfront, and the city council named it Sara Bareilles day and presented her with the key to the city.

Other birthdays on this date include:

Jennifer Carpenter

Julie Halston

Ellen Burstyn

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!