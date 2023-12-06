Patti LuPone to Bring A LIFE IN NOTES to New York, California & More in 2024

Performances begin at Ridgefield Playhouse in Connecticut in March.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

Patti LuPone is set to perform her latest concert A Life in Notes at venues across the country! 

See the full list of tour stops below!

Ridgefield Playhouse

A Life in Notes
Joseph Thalken, Musical Director


80 East Ridge
Ridgefield, CT 06877    MARCH 2
7:30pm

Mayo Performing Arts Center

A Life in Notes
Joseph Thalken, Musical Director


100 South St.
Morristown, NJ 07960    MARCH 8
8:00pm

Hobby Center for the Performing Arts

A Life in Notes
Joseph Thalken, Musical Director


800 Bagby St.
Houston, TX 77002    MARCH 21
7:30pm

Hill Performance Hall

Charles W. Eisemann Center
A Life in Notes
Joseph Thalken, Musical Director


2351 Performance Dr.
Richardson, TX 75082    MARCH 23
8:00pm

Symphony Hall

A Life in Notes
Joseph Thalken, Musical Director


301 Massachusetts Ave.
Boston, MA 02115    APRIL 2
8:00pm

Carnegie Hall

A Life in Notes
Joseph Thalken, Musical Director


881 7th Ave.
New York, NY 10019    APRIL 8
8:00pm

McCallum Theatre

A Life in Notes
Joseph Thalken, Musical Director


73000 Fred Waring Dr.
Palm Desert, CA 92260    APRIL 12
8:00pm

Davies Symphony Hall

A Life in Notes
Joseph Thalken, Musical Director


201 Van Ness Ave.
San Francisco, CA 94102    APRIL 14
7:30pm

Virginia Piper Theater

Scottsdale Center
A Life in Notes
Joseph Thalken, Musical Director


7380 E 2nd St.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251    APRIL 16
7:30pm

Dorothy Chandler Pavilliion

A Life in Notes
Joseph Thalken, Musical Director


135 N Grand Ave.
Los Angeles, CA 90012    APRIL 20
7:30pm

About Patti LuPone

Author of The New York Times bestseller, Patti LuPone: A Memoir, Miss LuPone recently starred in Company on Broadway after playing the same role in London's West End. She won a "What's OnStage" Award and was nominated for an Olivier Award for her performance as Joanne.

Her recent NY stage appearances include the Broadway musical War Paint (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations), Douglas Carter Beane’s new play Shows For Days, directed by Jerry Zaks at Lincoln Center Theater, her debut with the New York City Ballet as Anna in their new production of The Seven Deadly Sins, Joanne in the New York Philharmonic’s production of Company, David Mamet’s The Anarchist, and Lincoln Center Theater’s production of the musical Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, for which she was nominated for Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards. Winner of the Tony, Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle Awards for Best Actress in a Musical and the Drama League Award for Outstanding Performance of the Season for her performance as Madame Rose in the most recent Broadway production of Gypsy, her other stage credits include appearances with the Los Angeles Opera in their new production of John Corigliano’s The Ghosts of Versailles and Weill-Brecht’s Mahagonny (debut), the world premiere of Jake Heggie’s opera To Hell and Back with San Francisco’s Baroque Philharmonia Orchestra, Mrs. Lovett in John Doyle’s production of Sweeney Todd (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle nominations; Drama League Award for Outstanding Contribution to Musical Theatre), the title role in Marc Blitzstein’s Regina, a musical version of Lillian Hellman’s The Little Foxes at the Kennedy Center, Fosca in a concert version of Passion, which was also broadcast on PBS’ Live From Lincoln Center, a multi-city tour of her theatrical concert Matters of the Heart, the City Center Encores! productions of Can-Can and Pal Joey, the NY Philharmonic’s productions of Candide and Sweeney Todd (NY Phil debut) and performances on Broadway in Michael Frayn’s Noises Off, David Mamet’s The Old Neighborhood, Terrence McNally's Master Class and in her own concert Patti LuPone On Broadway.

Since 2000 she’s appeared regularly at the Ravinia Festival. First in its Sondheim series when she starred as Mrs. Lovett in Sweeney Todd, Desiree in A Little Night Music, Fosca in Passion, Cora Hooper in Anyone Can Whistle, Madame Rose in Gypsy and in two different roles in Sunday in the Park with George. Her subsequent appearances there include a reprise of her performance in Heggie’s To Hell and Back, a concert performance of Weill’s The Seven Deadly Sins and starring in the title role in a concert production of Annie Get Your Gun.

A graduate of the first class of the Drama Division of New York’s Juilliard School and a founding member of John Houseman's The Acting Company in which she toured the country for four years, her subsequent New York credits include Dario Fo's Accidental Death of An Anarchist, David Mamet's The Water Engine, Edmond and The Woods and Israel Horovitz' Stage Directions and performances in the musicals Pal Joey for City Center Encores!, Anything Goes (Tony Award nomination, Drama Desk Award), The Cradle Will Rock, Oliver!, Evita (Tony and Drama Desk Awards- Best Actress in a Musical), Working and The Robber Bridegroom. In London, she won the Olivier Award for her performances as Fantine in the original production of Les Miserables and in the Acting Company production of The Cradle Will Rock. She also created the role of Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard, for which she was nominated for an Olivier Award, and recreated her Broadway performance of Maria Callas in Master Class.

Film: Cliffs of Freedom, The Comedian, Union Square, Parker, City by the Sea, David Mamet’s Heist, State and Main; Just Looking, Summer of Sam, The 24 Hour Woman, Family Prayers, Driving Miss Daisy, Witness.

Television: Mom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend, Penny Dreadful (Critics Choice nomination), Girls, American Horror Story: Coven, Law & Order: SVU, Glee, 30 Rock, PBS Great Performances The Rise and Fall of the City of Mahagonny, Ugly Betty, Will & Grace (as herself), PBS Great Performances’ Candide, Oz , the TNT film Monday Night Mayhem, PBS’ Evening At The Pops with John Williams and Yo Yo Ma, Falcone, Bonanno: A Godfather’s Story (Showtime); Frasier (1998 Emmy nomination); Law & Order, An Evening with Patti LuPone (PBS), the NBC movie Her Last Chance, Showtime's ACE Award and Emmy nominated The Song Spinner (Daytime Emmy nomination, Best Actress), The Water Engine, L.B.J., AMC's Remember WENN and ABC's Life Goes On.

Recordings include: Company (2018 London production), Far Away Places, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, Patti LuPone at Les Mouches, Gypsy, Sweeney Todd (both the 2006 Broadway revival cast recording and 2000 live performance recording on NY Philharmonic’s Special Editions Label); and The Lady with the Torch.




