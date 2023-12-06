Photos: The New Queens of SIX on Broadway Take Their First Bows

The new cast members officially joined on December 5.

By: Dec. 06, 2023

Broadway’s Tony Award®-winning hit musical SIX welcomed Six new Queens to the cast last night, December 5. BroadwayWorld was there as the new cast took their first bows. Check out photos below!

The cast is now led by Khaila Wilcoxon as Catherine of Aragon, Storm Lever as Anne Boleyn, Jasmine Forsberg as Jane Seymour, Olivia Donalson as Anna of Cleves, Didi Romero as Katherine Howard, and Gabriela Carrillo as Catherine Parr.

From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!
 

SIX is the winner of 23 awards including the 2022 Tony Award® for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical. 


The New York Times says SIX “TOTALLY RULES!” (Critic's Pick) and The Washington Post hails SIX as “Exactly the kind of energizing, inspirational illumination this town aches for!"

The SIX: LIVE ON OPENING NIGHT Broadway album debuted at Number 1 on the Billboard cast album charts, surpassed 6 million streams in its first month, and has been streamed over 66 million times to date. The album received a 2023 Grammy Award® nomination for Best Musical Theatre Album.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski 



