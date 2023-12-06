STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS Cast Recording Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Bernadette Peters & More Out This Week

The recording will be available as a 2-disc CD set and digital and streaming formats on Friday, December 8. Featuring songs from Into the Woods, Company and more!

By: Dec. 06, 2023

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends: A Celebration (Live at the Sondheim Theatre) will be available as a 2-disc CD set and digital and streaming formats on Friday, December 8. The CD, which will be available in both the US and the UK, features a 16-page booklet with color photography and essays by Cameron Mackintosh and David Benedict.

One of the most talked about theatrical events of last year, it took place at The Sondheim Theatre in London on May 3, 2022.  Featuring Broadway, West End and movie legends, the star-studded performance celebrated the life and works of one of the world’s greatest composers and lyricists. The album, which features 41 songs, was produced by Lee McCutcheon, Stephen Metcalfe, and Cameron Mackintosh.

Pre-save or order Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends at https://FirstNight.lnk.to/SondheimOldFriends

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends – winner of the “Best Theatrical Event” honor at the 2023 WhatsOnStage Awards – is currently running in London’s West End at the Gielgud Theatre. The current cast is led by Broadway Legends Bernadette Peters and Lea Salonga. They are joined by Christine AlladoClare BurtJanie DeeDamian HumbleyBradley JadenBonnie LangfordGavin LeeJason PennycookeJoanna RidingJeremy SecombJac YarrowMarley Fenton, and Beatrice Penny-Touré. The company also includes Harry Apps, Bella Brown, Richard Dempsey, and Monique Young, completing a cast that is truly the best of the West End and Broadway. The engagement runs through January 6, 2024. Tickets are available at SondheimOldFriends.com.

Devised and produced by Cameron Mackintosh, the 2022 Gala was staged by Matthew Bourne and Maria Friedman. The one-night event sold out in hours, leaving thousands of disappointed fans unable to attend the evening so a live broadcast was arranged at the Prince Edward Theatre, down the road. The album features an array of sensational stars including Shan AkoChristine AlladoMichael BallRob BrydonAshley CampbellHelena Bonham CarterAnna-Jane CaseyPetula ClarkRosalie CraigJanie DeeJudi DenchDaniel EvansMaria FriedmanJosefina GabrielleLouis GauntAmy GriffithsHaydn GwynneRob HouchenHolly-Anne HullBradley JadenBonnie LangfordDamian LewisJulia McKenzieIan McLarnonJulian OvendenBernadette PetersSian PhillipsJon RobynsClive RoweJenna RussellJeremy SecombImelda StauntonCharlie StempMatthew WhiteGary Wilmot, and Michael D. Xavier, students from Mountview, and The Royal Academy Musical Theatre Company.

Stephen Sondheim’s Old Friends is packed with many of the composer and lyricist’s legendary songs including “Send in the Clowns,” “I’m Still Here,” “Comedy Tonight,” “Company,” “Into the Woods,” “The Ballad of Sweeney Todd,” “You Could Drive a Person Crazy,” “Side by Side by Side,” “Getting Married Today,” “Hello, Little Girl,” “Pretty Women,” “The Ladies Who Lunch,” “You Gotta Get a Gimmick,” “Losing My Mind,” “Sunday,” “Children Will Listen,” “Everything’s Coming Up Roses,” “Being Alive,” “Old Friends,” “Not a Day Goes By,” “Broadway Baby” and many more.  

Track List

DISC ONE

1) Opening – Side by Side – Ashley Campbell, Rosalie Craig, Daniel Evans, Josefina Gabrielle, Amy Griffiths, Bradley Jaden, Julia McKenzie, Jenna Russell

2) Introduction – Cameron Mackintosh

3) Comedy Tonight – Rob Brydon, Clive Rowe, Gary Wilmot, Full Company

4) Company – Full Company

5) The Little Things You Do Together – Haydn Gwynne, Rob Brydon 

6) You Could Drive a Person Crazy – Anna-Jane Casey, Janie Dee, Josefina Gabriel

7) Live Alone and Like It – Clive Rowe 

8) Loving You – Michael Ball 

9) Getting Married Today – Anna-Jane Casey, Holly-Anne Hull, Jon Robyns, Full Company

10) Into the Woods – Full Company

11) Agony – Julian Ovenden, Michael D. Xavier

12) I Know Things Now – Bernadette Peters 

13) Hello, Little Girl – Bernadette Peters 

14) Children Will Listen – Bernadette Peters 

15) A Weekend in the Country – Full Company

16) Send In the Clowns – Judi Dench 

17) The Ballad of Sweeney Todd – Michael Ball, Full Company

18) The Worst Pies in London – Michael Ball, Maria Friedman

19) My Friends – Michael Ball 

20) Pretty Women – Michael Ball, Jeremy Secomb 

21) A Little Priest – Michael Ball, Jeremy Secomb

22) The Ladies Who Lunch – Haydn Gwynne

23) Sunday – Daniel Evans, Bernadette Peters, Full Company 

DISC TWO

1) Entr’acte – Overture from Merrily We Roll Along – Orchestra

2) Tonight Quintet – Christine Allado, Shan Ako, Louis Gaunt, Rob Houchen,

and Students from Mountview, The Royal Academy Musical Theatre Company3

3) Broadway Baby – Helena Bonham Carter, Rosalie Craig, Maria Friedman, Bonnie Langford, Cameron Mackintosh, Julia McKenzie, Bernadette Peters, Jenna Russell, Gary Wilmot, Full Company

4) Everybody Ought to Have a Maid – Rob Brydon, Julian Ovenden, Siân Phillips

5) You Gotta Get a Gimmick – Anna-Jane Casey, Bonnie Langford, Bernadette Peters

6) Waiting for the Girls Upstairs – Anna-Jane Casey, Bonnie Langford, Bernadette Peters

7) I’m Still Here – Petula Clark 

8) Could I Leave You? – Michael Ball  

9) Buddy’s Blues – Gary Wilmot  

10) The Boy From… – Janie Dee 

11) Losing My Mind – Bernadette Peters 

12) Everything’s Coming Up Roses – Imelda Staunton

13) Duelling Pianos

14) Not a Day Goes By – Michael BallRosalie Craig, Maria Friedman, Julia McKenzie, Bernadette Peters, Jenna Russell, Full Company

15) Being Alive – Rosalie Craig, Bradley Jaden, Julian Ovenden, Jenna Russell, Jeremy Secomb, Full Company

16) Old Friends – Full Company

17) Our Time – Students from Mountview and The Royal Academy Musical Theatre Company 

18) Love Is in the Air – Stephen Sondheim 



