Marc Summers Will Bring Interactive Solo Show THE LIFE AND SLIMES OF MARC SUMMERS Off-Broadway in 2024

Television host Marc Summers will bring his interactive solo show, The Life And Slimes Of Marc Summers, to New World Stages next year.

The production is written by Alex Brightman with music by Drew Gasparini. Guy Fieri will also serve on the proucing team. Performances will begin February 14.

About the Show

From Nickelodeon to the Food Network, America's favorite TV host tells all about his extraordinary life in this part game show-part memoir theatrical adventure.

Part interactive game show, part memoir, The Life and Slimes of Marc Summers takes us on one man’s extraordinary journey, both on screen and off. Marc Summers launched Nickelodeon as the host of the world’s most famous children’s game show Double Dare. He went on to become a household name on the small screen, having a 20 year relationship with the Food Network as the host of Unwrapped and executive producer of Dinner: Impossible and Restaurant: Impossible, all while facing immeasurable challenges behind the scenes.



On your mark! Get set! Go! to this one-of-a-kind intimate theatrical adventure that will leave you inspired, hopeful and feeling like a kid again.

Creative Team

Author: Alex Brightman

Director: Chad Rabinovitz

Songs by: Drew Gasparini

Producer: Lisa Dozier Shacket with Guy Fieri, Jeremy Wein/Existence Media in association with Gary and Marlene Cohen, Christopher Rhoton, Joe Trentacosta

Press Agent: JT Public Relations

About Marc Summers

With one of the most diverse and eclectic careers in the entertainment industry, Marc Summers is probably best known for putting Nickelodeon on the map as the host of Double Dare. He also hosted What Would You Do? as well as the first live special on Nickelodeon launching the Nickelodeon Studios in Orlando Florida. Marc has hosted two talk shows on Lifetime, History IQ on The History Channel, as well as Unwrapped, one of the longest-running shows on Food Network. He was the original host of Next Food Network Star when Guy Fieri won and he has also covered many news stories while appearing as a regular on ABC’s Home Show. Marc was the Executive Producer of both Dinner Impossible and Restaurant Impossible, as well as a shark special on Discovery. He is also a frequent guest on Guy’s Grocery Games and has been in several episodes of Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives. Marc has appeared on Oprah three times, with Howard Stern twice, and in a classic episode of The Tonight Show with guest Burt Reynolds. Google it…and it is all spontaneous!