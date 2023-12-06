Video: Jason Kravits Unpacks SABBATH'S THEATER, Improv and More

Jason Kravits has more than the holidays keeping him busy this Decmeber. In addition to starring opposite John Turtorro and Elizabeth Marvel in Sabbath's Theater at The New Group, the television and Broadway veteran is getting ready to make his Chelsea Table and Stage debut with a jaw-dropping evening of completely improvised music and comedy on December 21.

Over the course of one exhilarating hour, Kravits will use audience suggestions pulled from a fishbowl to create an entire life story in song, with every bit of it - including every lyric and melody - made up on the spot! You’ll be on the edge of your seat... until you’re rolling in the aisles. Backed by the most fearless band in the business, and joined by special guests, OFF the TOP! is music, comedy, improv, cabaret, and magic, all stirred together and into one intoxicating cocktail of fun! It’s the show of a lifetime. Every time.

Watch below as he checks in with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge to discuss the thrill of being back onstage x2!