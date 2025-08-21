Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 21, 2025- Darren Criss to Return to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:

Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s a brand new day on the Great White Way, and we have lots of exciting stories to catch you up on. Darren Criss delighted audiences by announcing he’ll return to Maybe Happy Ending after his leave of absence, while Aisha Jackson wowed us with an exclusive performance from The Great Gatsby. Luke Newton made his New York stage debut off-Broadway in House of McQueen, and there’s an enchanting new Kiss of the Spider Woman film trailer starring Jennifer Lopez that you won't want to miss. Plus, check out our latest photo galleries, industry news—including magic acts on New York stages and fresh industry appointments—and updates from around the BroadwayWorld, like Rob Lake bringing magic and The Muppets to Broadway. Scroll down for even more top videos, must-see photos, reviews, and daily games. Here’s to a showstopping Wednesday!