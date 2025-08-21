Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 21, 2025- Darren Criss to Return to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is August 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours:
NEW - BWW For You, Personalized Story Picks, Click Here
Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s a brand new day on the Great White Way, and we have lots of exciting stories to catch you up on. Darren Criss delighted audiences by announcing he’ll return to Maybe Happy Ending after his leave of absence, while Aisha Jackson wowed us with an exclusive performance from The Great Gatsby. Luke Newton made his New York stage debut off-Broadway in House of McQueen, and there’s an enchanting new Kiss of the Spider Woman film trailer starring Jennifer Lopez that you won't want to miss. Plus, check out our latest photo galleries, industry news—including magic acts on New York stages and fresh industry appointments—and updates from around the BroadwayWorld, like Rob Lake bringing magic and The Muppets to Broadway. Scroll down for even more top videos, must-see photos, reviews, and daily games. Here’s to a showstopping Wednesday!
But first...
|This Week's Call Sheet
|The Front Page
|
Darren Criss Will Return to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING
At today's matinee performance of Maybe Happy Ending, Tony winner Darren Criss announced that he will return to the show following his previously announced 9-week leave-of-absence.
|
Exclusive: Aisha Jackson Belts Out a Haunting 'Beautiful Little Fool' from THE GREAT GATSBY
Daisy Buchanan is a complicated woman. Just ask Aisha Jackson, who plays her eight times a week at the Broadway Theatre. Watch in this video as she is joined by Daniel Edmonds on the piano at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform Daisy's haunting Act 2 ballad, 'Beautiful Little Fool.'
|
Video: Luke Newton Is Taking Up Residence at the HOUSE OF MCQUEEN
For Luke Newton, making a New York stage debut has been a dream since the age of 10. This week is a dream come true for the Bridgerton star, who last night began off-Broadway performances in the new play, House of McQueen. Watch in this video as Luke chats more about why he can't wait to step into McQueen's shoes.
|Must Watch
| Video: KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Trailer, Starring Jennifer Lopez
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released for the upcoming Kiss of the Spider Woman film, directed by Academy Award winner Bill Condon and starring Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, and Jennifer Lopez. Watch the video here!. (more...)
| Video: Kristin Chenoweth Dances With Jonathan Groff at JUST IN TIME
by Michael Major
Kristin Chenoweth visited Jonathan Groff in 'the basement of Wicked' at Just In Time! Chenoweth joined her former Glee co-star at the hit Bobby Darin musical on Tuesday night. Watch the video now!. (more...)
|
Video: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Tour Releases All New Footage
Video: KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Trailer, Starring Jennifer Lopez
Video: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Tour Releases All New Footage
by Stephi Wild
All new footage has been released from the North American tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the first touring production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years. Check out the video here! . (more...)
Video: Watch the Trailer for ROCKY HORROR SHOW Documentary STRANGE JOURNEY
Video: Kristin Chenoweth Reveals QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Cast
Video: Meet The Cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Tour
Video: Kumail Nanjiani Shares Why He Decided to Join Broadway's OH, MARY!
by Josh Sharpe
Kumail Nanjiani and Michael Urie, who recently joined Broadway's Oh, Mary!, visited Good Morning America on Monday to discuss the hit play, and their experience in the production. Check out the full conversation now.. (more...)
Video: Watch the Trailer For PLAY ON at Signature Theatre
by Michael Major
Signature Theatre has released the trailer for Play On!, a musical based on Shakespeare’s comedy Twelfth Night and set to the syncopated soundtrack of Duke Ellington’s greatest hits. Watch the new video now!. (more...)
|Hot Photos
| Photos: SHE LOVES ME is Now Playing at Bucks County Playhouse
by Stephi Wild
Bucks County Playhouse will continue its summer season with a new revival of the beloved musical romance “She Loves Me,” directed and choreographed by two-time Tony-nominee Denis Jones. Check out all new photos here!. (more...)
| Photos: PLAY ON! at Signature Theatre First Look Images
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Signature Theatre is now presenting Play On!, a musical based on Shakespeare’s comedy Twelfth Night, set to the syncopated soundtrack of Duke Ellington’s greatest hits. Get a first look at photos here! . (more...)
|
Photos: Jenna Fischer and More in Rehearsals for ASHLAND AVENUE at Goodman Theatre
Photos: WICKED: FOR GOOD Debuts New Glinda and Elphaba Character Posters
|Industry Insights
|Around the Broadway World
Rob Lake Will Bring Magic and The Muppets to Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Rob Lake is headed to Broadway for the 2025 holiday season with ROB LAKE MAGIC with Special Guests The Muppets. Performances will begin at the Broadhurst Theatre on Tuesday, October 28.. (more...)
|
"Where I am ain't where I was!"
- Thoroughly Modern Millie
Videos