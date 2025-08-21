 tracker
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 21, 2025- Darren Criss to Return to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  August 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Aug. 21, 2025
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 21, 2025- Darren Criss to Return to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More Image
Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is  August 21, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours: 

Good morning, Broadway fans! It’s a brand new day on the Great White Way, and we have lots of exciting stories to catch you up on. Darren Criss delighted audiences by announcing he’ll return to Maybe Happy Ending after his leave of absence, while Aisha Jackson wowed us with an exclusive performance from The Great Gatsby. Luke Newton made his New York stage debut off-Broadway in House of McQueen, and there’s an enchanting new Kiss of the Spider Woman film trailer starring Jennifer Lopez that you won't want to miss. Plus, check out our latest photo galleries, industry news—including magic acts on New York stages and fresh industry appointments—and updates from around the BroadwayWorld, like Rob Lake bringing magic and The Muppets to Broadway. Scroll down for even more top videos, must-see photos, reviews, and daily games. Here’s to a showstopping Wednesday!

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet
Sunday, August 24
Call Me Izzy closes on Broadway
The Front Page
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 21, 2025- Darren Criss to Return to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More Image
Darren Criss Will Return to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING

At today's matinee performance of Maybe Happy Ending, Tony winner Darren Criss announced that he will return to the show following his previously announced 9-week leave-of-absence.  
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 21, 2025- Darren Criss to Return to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More Image
Exclusive: Aisha Jackson Belts Out a Haunting 'Beautiful Little Fool' from THE GREAT GATSBY

Daisy Buchanan is a complicated woman. Just ask Aisha Jackson, who plays her eight times a week at the Broadway Theatre. Watch in this video as she is joined by Daniel Edmonds on the piano at the beautiful Laurie Beechman Theatre to perform Daisy's haunting Act 2  ballad, 'Beautiful Little Fool.'
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 21, 2025- Darren Criss to Return to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More Image
Video: Luke Newton Is Taking Up Residence at the HOUSE OF MCQUEEN

For Luke Newton, making a New York stage debut has been a dream since the age of 10.  This week is a dream come true for the Bridgerton star, who last night began off-Broadway performances in the new play, House of McQueen. Watch in this video as Luke chats more about why he can't wait to step into McQueen's shoes. 

Must Watch
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 21, 2025- Darren Criss to Return to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More Image Video: KISS OF THE SPIDER WOMAN Film Trailer, Starring Jennifer Lopez
by Stephi Wild
An all new trailer has been released for the upcoming Kiss of the Spider Woman film, directed by Academy Award winner Bill Condon and starring Diego Luna, Tonatiuh, and Jennifer Lopez. Watch the video here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 21, 2025- Darren Criss to Return to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More Image Video: Kristin Chenoweth Dances With Jonathan Groff at JUST IN TIME
by Michael Major
Kristin Chenoweth visited Jonathan Groff in 'the basement of Wicked' at Just In Time! Chenoweth joined her former Glee co-star at the hit Bobby Darin musical on Tuesday night. Watch the video now!. (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 21, 2025- Darren Criss to Return to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More Image Video: BEAUTY AND THE BEAST Tour Releases All New Footage
by Stephi Wild
All new footage has been released from the North American tour of Disney’s Beauty and the Beast, the first touring production of the musical presented by Disney in over 25 years. Check out the video here! . (more...)

Video: Watch the Trailer for ROCKY HORROR SHOW Documentary STRANGE JOURNEY
by Josh Sharpe
The official trailer has been unveiled for Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, a new documentary diving into the behind-the-scenes tale of the fan-favorite musical and cult film adaptation. Check it out here.. (more...)

Video: Kristin Chenoweth Reveals QUEEN OF VERSAILLES Cast
by Stephi Wild
Kristin Chenoweth recently made an appearance outside the St. James Theatre to announce the complete cast for the Broadway premiere of The Queen of Versailles. Check out the video here!. (more...)

Video: Meet The Cast of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS on Tour
by Joshua Wright
Meet the cast of the North American Tour of WATER FOR ELEPHANTS, which begins performances beginning on Saturday, September 27, 2025, at the Hippodrome Theatre in Baltimore, MD in this all-new video.. (more...)

Video: Kumail Nanjiani Shares Why He Decided to Join Broadway's OH, MARY!
by Josh Sharpe
Kumail Nanjiani and Michael Urie, who recently joined Broadway's Oh, Mary!, visited Good Morning America on Monday to discuss the hit play, and their experience in the production. Check out the full conversation now.. (more...)
Video: Watch the Trailer For PLAY ON at Signature Theatre
by Michael Major
Signature Theatre has released the trailer for Play On!, a musical based on Shakespeare’s comedy Twelfth Night and set to the syncopated soundtrack of Duke Ellington’s greatest hits. Watch the new video now!. (more...)
 
Hot Photos
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 21, 2025- Darren Criss to Return to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More Image Photos: SHE LOVES ME is Now Playing at Bucks County Playhouse
by Stephi Wild
Bucks County Playhouse will continue its summer season with a new revival of the beloved musical romance “She Loves Me,” directed and choreographed by two-time Tony-nominee Denis Jones. Check out all new photos here!. (more...)
Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 21, 2025- Darren Criss to Return to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More Image Photos: PLAY ON! at Signature Theatre First Look Images
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Signature Theatre is now presenting Play On!, a musical based on Shakespeare’s comedy Twelfth Night, set to the syncopated soundtrack of Duke Ellington’s greatest hits. Get a first look at photos here! . (more...)

Wake Up With BroadwayWorld August 21, 2025- Darren Criss to Return to MAYBE HAPPY ENDING and More Image Photos: Jenna Fischer and More in Rehearsals for ASHLAND AVENUE at Goodman Theatre
by Chloe Rabinowitz
You can now get a first look at Jenna Fischer and more in rehearsals for Ashland Avenue at Goodman Theatre. Learn more about the production and see how to purchase tickets! . (more...)

Photos: WICKED: FOR GOOD Debuts New Glinda and Elphaba Character Posters
by Josh Sharpe
In honor of another 'Wicked Wednesday', Universal has dropped two brand new character posters for Wicked: For Good, highlighting Cynthia Erivo as Elphaba and Ariana Grande as Glinda.. (more...)
 
Industry Insights
Downstage Center with Howard Sherman: Magic To Do
by Howard Sherman
xIn the city where Houdini once extricated himself from a straitjacket while dangling upside down above Times Square, it’s surprising that we don’t get major magic acts on stage more often than we do in New York. This relative paucity is thrown into relief when magic, illusion, escape and the like actually do take up residence on New York stages, as is the case right now with Lord Nil extricating himself from threat of the Seven Deadly Sins at Stage 42 while just eight blocks uptown Jamie Allan is conjuring motorcycles and reams of playing cards at New World Stages with his show Amaze.. (more...)
Gary Roden Joins Trafalgar Entertainment Venues Division as Chief Operating Officer
by Chloe Rabinowitz
TRAFALGAR ENTERTAINMENT has revealed that Gary Roden will join its venues division – TRAFALGAR THEATRES – on 1 September in the new role of Chief Operating Officer. Learn more! . (more...)
Theatre Communications Group to Present 2025 Fall Forum on Governance: Leadership for the Long Arc
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Theatre Communications Group's 2025 Fall Forum on Governance will take place in New York City from November 7–9, 2025. Learn more and see how to attend!. (more...)
Repertorio Español, Teatro Círculo and More Nominated for 2025 HOLA Awards
by Chloe Rabinowitz
The Hispanic Organization of Latin Actors revealed the theater nominees for their 50th anniversary HOLA Awards. Learn more about the nominees and see the full list here!. (more...)

 
Around the Broadway World

Rob Lake Will Bring Magic and The Muppets to Broadway
by Stephi Wild
Rob Lake is headed to Broadway for the 2025 holiday season with ROB LAKE MAGIC with Special Guests The Muppets. Performances will begin at the Broadhurst Theatre on Tuesday, October 28.. (more...)

Carrie Coon Will Return to Broadway in BUG
by Stephi Wild
Manhattan Theatre Club will present the Broadway premiere of Bug, written by Tony Award and Pulitzer Prize winner Tracy Letts, and directed by Tony Award winner David Cromer. . (more...)
Max Mendoza Crumm, Dylan Mulvaney and More to Star in THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Concert
by Chloe Rabinowitz
Breaking the Binary Theatre has revealed the complete cast for the organization’s one-night-only concert of The Drowsy Chaperone at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall. See who is starring and learn how to purchase tickets!. (more...)
Review: TWELFTH NIGHT, Shakespeare's Globe
by Clementine Scott
‘This is Illyria,’ bellows the sea captain conveying the shipwrecked Viola to shore, in what is surely one of Shakespeare’s most straightforward opening lines. In Robin Belfield’s new production, that triumphant declaration serves as an introduction not just to Twelfth Night’s fictional Balkan setting, but also to the rich visual universe Belfield has conjured up onstage.. (more...)

Listen Up


See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

"Where I am ain't where I was!"

- Thoroughly Modern Millie

