Video: Watch the Trailer for ROCKY HORROR SHOW Documentary STRANGE JOURNEY

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.







The official trailer has been unveiled for Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror, a new documentary diving into the behind-the-scenes tale of the fan-favorite musical and cult film adaptation. Having previously screened in several film festivals, the movie will hit cinemas across the UK & Ireland from 3rd October. A U.S. release has yet to be announced.

The movie explores Rocky Horror's origins as a London fringe theatre play to its rise as the biggest cult film of all time. With intimate access to its creator Richard O’Brien and other major players such as Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Lou Adler, the documentary explores what makes the play and film so singular, including its groundbreaking and transgressive themes, iconic performances, and epic songs that have taken over popular culture.

The movie is directed by Linus O'Brien, son of creator Richard O'Brien. Strange Journey: The Story of Rocky Horror had its UK premiere at Sheffield DocFest, before heading to GAZE Film Festival, where it won the Audience Award.

Strange Journey features new interviews from the film's original cast including Tony Award nominee Tim Curry (Clue, It), Oscar winner Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise, Dead Man Walking), Barry Bostwick (Megaforce, Spin City), Patricia Quinn (Monty Python's The Meaning of Life, The Lords of Salem), and Nell Campbell (Great Expectations, Shock Treatment). Celebrity fans such as Jack Black (A Minecraft Movie, School of Rock) and RuPaul's Drag Race winner Trixie Mattel also appear, sharing reflections on Rocky Horror’s cultural impact.

2025 marks the 50th anniversary of The Rocky Horror Picture Show. In honor of the milestone, a wide array of events and tributes are planned to salute the enduring legacy of the genre-defying cult classic, including a tour with the cast, special screenings, commemorative merchandise, and more. Check out the full event lineup here.

Based on the stage musical by Richard O’Brien, The Rocky Horror Picture Show has gone on to become a fan-favorite musical, particularly on the midnight theater circuit. Through its legendary late-night screenings, complete with shadow casts, fan costumes, and interactive rituals, the film pioneered a new kind of audience participation that redefined the moviegoing experience. With weekly screenings around the world, The Rocky Horror Picture Show continues to make history as the longest-running theatrical release of all time.

The hit movie stars Tim Curry as the devious and fabulous Frank-N-Furter; Barry Bostwick and Susan Sarandon as everybody's favorite nerdy couple, Brad and Janet; Meatloaf as ex-delivery boy Eddie who dates a groupie, Columbia played by Nell Campbell; and Patricia Quinn as Magenta, servant to Riff Raff, played by the film's creator Richard O'Brien.