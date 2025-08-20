Max Mendoza Crumm, Dylan Mulvaney and More to Star in THE DROWSY CHAPERONE Concert

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Breaking the Binary Theatre has revealed the complete cast for the organization’s one-night-only concert of The Drowsy Chaperone at the Stern Auditorium / Perelman Stage at Carnegie Hall on Monday, October 20th at 8:00pm ET. The special concert will kick off the fourth annual Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival and will feature a star-studded all-trans and non-binary cast. Tickets start at $39 and go on sale tomorrow, Thursday, August 21st at 11:00am ET.

The newly announced cast will include Max Mendoza Crumm as ‘George,’ Jack Haven as ‘Feldzieg,’ Dylan Mulvaney as ‘Kitty,’ Chris Renfro as ‘Adolpho,’ Garnet Williams as ‘Trix,’ and Gio Coppola & Futaba as ‘Gangsters,’ with Patrick Nathan Falk, Luz, Zachary A. Myers, Wren Rivera, Nora Schell and Charlie Steiner rounding out the ensemble.

As previously announced, the one-night-only event will also feature Emmy Award-winner Laverne Cox as ‘The Drowsy Chaperone,’ actress and Trans Activist Joslyn Defreece as ‘Underling,’ Tony Award-winner Alex Newell as ‘Janet Van De Graaf,’ RuPaul’s “Drag Race” superstar Peppermint as ‘Mrs. Tottendale,’ Emmy Award-winner Jonathan Van Ness as ‘Man in Chair,’ and pop sensation Betty Who as ‘Robert Martin.’

The concert will be conducted by Music Supervisor Anessa Marie Scolpini. Directed by Tony Award-nominee L Morgan Lee, all net profits from the concert will benefit Breaking the Binary Theatre, Trans Lifeline, and Black Trans Liberation.

The host committee for the evening includes Jody Falco & Jeffrey Steinman, Jennifer Friedland, Carson Gleberman, Junkyard Dog Productions, Gina Maria Leonetti, Margie Mintz, and Claire Wilkes.

The Drowsy Chaperone features music and lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison and book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar. This concert marks the title’s first major New York presentation since the original 2006 Tony Award-winning Broadway production.

The festival, which will continue the groundbreaking theatre company’s mission of producing work created and developed by transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+) theatre artists, will take place October 20, 2025 – October 26, 2025. Evan Bernardin Productions will serve as General Manager. Additional festival programming will be announced at a later date. For more information, please visit www.btb-nyc.com/drowsy.

Breaking the Binary Theatre is a new work development and community building hub wherein transgender, non-binary, and Two-Spirit+ (TNB2S+*) artists come together to reclaim our artistic license and liberty through a number of initiatives and programs, including the annual all-TNB2S+ Breaking the Binary Theatre Festival each October.