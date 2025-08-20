Rob Lake Will Bring Magic and The Muppets to Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Rob Lake is headed to Broadway for the 2025 holiday season with Rob Lake MAGIC with Special Guests The Muppets. Performances will begin at the Broadhurst Theatre on Tuesday, October 28 with an opening night set for Thursday, November 6 and play through Sunday, January 18, 2026.

Rob Lake commented, “I’ve been performing magic my entire life, and it has always been my greatest dream to perform my show on Broadway.”



Joining Rob for show-stopping moments on stage is none other than Kermit the Frog, who will be joined by some of his friends from The Muppets to help bring their own wacky humor and magic to the illusions.

Lake continued, “Like so many people around the world, I grew up with The Muppets. To work with them and create new illusions for them to appear in my show has been the most rewarding and surprisingly familiar moment. It’s like I have known them my entire life.”

Producers Joe Quenqua and Gareth Lake of Glass Half Full Productions said “After years of touring the world, we are so excited that Broadway audiences will finally get to marvel at the exceptional talents of Rob Lake. Pairing his mind-blowing illusions with The Muppets and their singular classic humor is truly a dream come true – for all of us!”

Bethany Pettigrew and Kevin Zak will serve as creative consultant and script consultant to the production, respectively. Wagner Johnson Productions will serve as Executive Producers.

Additional creative team members will be announced at a later date. To sign up for news and updates, please visit www.RobLakeBroadway.com.

Rob Lake is currently in residence at the Atlantis Bahamas with performances running through Sunday, August 31. He will make a return engagement to the Arsht Center in Miami, Florida on Saturday, September 13.