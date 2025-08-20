Video: Kumail Nanjiani Shares Why He Decided to Join Broadway's OH, MARY!

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Kumail Nanjiani and Michael Urie, who recently joined Broadway's Oh, Mary!, visited Good Morning America on Wednesday to discuss the hit play, and their experience in the production. Urie plays Mary's Teacher, with Nanjiani taking on the role of Mary's Husband.

Nanjiani, known for his stand-up comedy and roles in films like The Big Sick, is treading new ground with the project, having never before performed in a play. Despite the hurdle of performing in a New Medium, he was inspired by fellow actors who came from a theater background.

"I did it because I've worked with people who've done theater before, and I was like, 'They're so good at acting. They're better than exclusively screen actors, [so] if this opportunity comes my way, I have to do it, no matter how much it scares me, because I want to learn from this experience," shared the actor.

Nanjiani went on to discuss the differences between theater and stand-up, and the duo shared how they approach moving forward in the show after a line is flubbed or something goes wrong onstage, as well as visits from celebrity guests like Katy Perry. Check out the full conversation now.

Alongside Jinkx Monsoon in the role of Mary Todd Lincoln, Nanjiani, Urie, and Jenn Harris are currently starring in Oh, Mary! for performances through September 28 at the historic Lyceum Theatre.