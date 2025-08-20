Video: Luke Newton Is Taking Up Residence at the HOUSE OF MCQUEEN

Click Here for More on Backstage Live with Richard Ridge

For Luke Newton, making his New York stage debut has been a dream since the age of 10. This week is a dream come true for the Bridgerton star, who last night began off-Broadway performances in the new play, House of McQueen.

A decade in the making, the play plunges the audience into a series of scenes that explore McQueen’s journey from working-class to global stardom, exploring relationships that defined him and the artistry that took the fashion world by storm.

"I knew of Alexander McQueen and I knew of his impact," Newton told BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge, "but being able to dive into the research a little bit more completely sold [the show] for me immediately."

Written by award-winning playwright, Darrah Cloud, and directed by Sam Helfrich, House of McQueen is a deeply personal and authentic portrait of Lee Alexander McQueen, played by Newton. From his apprenticeship on Savile Row to helming Givenchy and later launching his own label, the play delves into the complicated relationships in his life with key figures including Isabella Blow (played by Catherine LeFrere) and his mother Joyce McQueen (played by Tony nominee Emily Skinner).

"[I'm looking forward to] welcoming people into this new experience. There's a room with a lot of Alexander McQueen designs... it's a real immersive experience. I'm excited to welcome people in, for them to see the stage, and this production that we've created. It's going to be really special."

Watch in this video as Luke chats more about why he can't wait to step into McQueen's shoes.