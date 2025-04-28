Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 28, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 28, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed over the weekend:

But first...

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, April 29

2025 Chita Rivera Awards nominations announced

Thursday, May 1

2025 Tony Awards nominations announced

Sunday, May 4

2025 Lucille Lortel Awards ceremony

2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations- The Full List

by Nicole Rosky

The Outer Critics Circle has announced the nominees for the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards, honoring the 2024-2025 Broadway and Off-Broadway season. We have the full list of nominees here!. (more...)









Photos and Video: REAL WOMEN HAVE CURVES on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Real Women Have Curves is a funny, joyous, and empowering new musical that celebrates our shared humanity with humor and heart. You can now get a first look at photos and video of the production here!

What Do the Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations Mean for the 2025 Tony Awards?

by Sidney Paterra

Outer Critics Circle, the organization of writers covering New York theatre for out-of-town newspapers, national publications and other media beyond Broadway, today announced the nominees for the 2024-25 season. What does today's news mean for the rest of awards season? Does love from the Outer Critics Circle usually mean that a Tony nomination will follow?. (more...)

Photos: George Clooney Play Softball at the Broadway Show League Opening Day

by Bruce Glikas

Stars including George Clooney and Nick Jonas were on hand to play softball as part of the Broadway Show League's opening day. Check out photos of Clooney here!. (more...)

Photos: PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Takes Opening Night Bows

by Jennifer Broski

Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated opening night of the reimagined, jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production, Pirates! The Penzance Musical. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the curtain call here.. (more...)

Jeff Goldblum Releases Jazz Album Featuring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande & More

by Josh Sharpe

Jeff Goldblum, who stars as The Wizard in the two-part adaptation of Wicked, has set the release of a new album, featuring musical selections performed by Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Scarlett Johansson and more. Listen to it now!. (more...)

Review: THE GREAT GATSBY, Starring Jamie Muscato and Corbin Bleu

by Aliya Al-Hassan

There's a party going on at the London Coliseum this summer. Unfortunately, it's one of those parties that you eagerly look forward to, only to wish you had stayed at home and read an improving book instead.. (more...)

SPAMALOT To Launch North American Tour At Cleveland’s Playhouse Square In December

by A.A. Cristi

The North American Tour of Monty Python’s SPAMALOT will launch at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH. The tour will tech in Cleveland and begin performances on Monday, December 1. . (more...)

Video: Nicole Scherzinger and Jonathan Groff Discuss Patti LuPone's Approval, Playing Bobby Darin, & More

by Josh Sharpe

Broadway powerhouses Jonathan Groff and Nicole Scherzinger are paired together in the latest entry in Variety's Actor on Actors series. Watch the conversation, where the duo talks about getting Patti LuPone's approval in Sunset Boulevard, bringing Bobby Darin to the stage, and more.. (more...)

Video: Cole Escola and Conrad Ricamora Announce the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Awards Nominations

by Nicole Rosky

On Friday April 25, Cole Escola and Conrad Ricamora will host the live announcement of the 2025 Outer Critics Circle Award Nominations. The nominations announcement will be live streamed right here at BroadwayWorld. Check back at 11am ET to tune in! . (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!