Photos: PIRATES! THE PENZANCE MUSICAL Takes Opening Night Bows

The Todd Haimes Theatre was the place to be last night, where Roundabout Theatre Company celebrated opening night of the reimagined, jazz-infused, New Orleans-style Broadway production, Pirates! The Penzance Musical. BroadwayWorld was there for the big night and you can check out photos from the curtain call below. Plus, check out what the crtics are saying about the new musical!

With music by Arthur Sullivan, libretto by W.S. Gilbert, adaptation by Rupert Holmes, orchestrations by Joseph Joubert and Daryl Waters, music direction by Joseph Joubert, choreography by Warren Caryle and direction by Scott Ellis. The Broadway cast of Pirates! The Penzance Musical is led by Ramin Karimloo (Pirate King), Jinkx Monsoon (Ruth), David Hyde Pierce (Gilbert/Major General Stanley), Nicholas Barasch (Frederic), Preston Truman Boyd (Sullivan/Police Sergeant) and Samantha Williams (Mabel Stanley).

With the tongue-twisting Major-General, the rabble-rousing Pirate King, newly-imagined young lovers, daring daughters, footloose pirates and fleet-footed police, there's a shipload of musical comedy delights on board to dazzle first-timers and G&S aficionados alike.

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski