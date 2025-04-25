 tracking pixel
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in New JUST IN TIME Images

The production officially opens on Saturday, April 26, 2025.

By: Apr. 25, 2025
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

You can now check out new production photos for the Broadway musical Just in Time starring Tony Award Winner Jonathan Groff. Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025 and officially opens on Saturday, April 26, 2025. 
 
Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.” 
 
Just in Time stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence,  Tony Award winner Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.  

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman

Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in New JUST IN TIME Images Image
Jonathan Groff and the company

Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in New JUST IN TIME Images Image
Erika Henningsen and Jonathan Groff

Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in New JUST IN TIME Images Image
Jonathan Groff

Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in New JUST IN TIME Images Image
Jonathan Groff and the company

Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in New JUST IN TIME Images Image
Gracie Lawrence and Jonathan Groff

Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in New JUST IN TIME Images Image
Jonathan Groff

Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in New JUST IN TIME Images Image
Valeria Yamin, Michele Pawk & Julia Grondin

Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in New JUST IN TIME Images Image
Jonathan Groff and cast

Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in New JUST IN TIME Images Image
Jonathan Groff

Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in New JUST IN TIME Images Image
Christine Cornish, Jonathan Groff & Julia Grondin

Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in New JUST IN TIME Images Image
Jonathan Groff

Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in New JUST IN TIME Images Image
Emily Bergl

Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in New JUST IN TIME Images Image
Jonathan Groff

Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in New JUST IN TIME Images Image
Erika Henningsen

Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in New JUST IN TIME Images Image
Gracie Lawrence


Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by

Videos