Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in New JUST IN TIME Images

You can now check out new production photos for the Broadway musical Just in Time starring Tony Award Winner Jonathan Groff. Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025 and officially opens on Saturday, April 26, 2025.
Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”
Just in Time stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence, Tony Award winner Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.
Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman
Jonathan Groff and the company
Erika Henningsen and Jonathan Groff
Jonathan Groff and the company
Gracie Lawrence and Jonathan Groff
Valeria Yamin, Michele Pawk & Julia Grondin
Jonathan Groff and cast
Christine Cornish, Jonathan Groff & Julia Grondin