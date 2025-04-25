Photos: Jonathan Groff and More in New JUST IN TIME Images

You can now check out new production photos for the Broadway musical Just in Time starring Tony Award Winner Jonathan Groff. Just in Time began performances Monday, March 31, 2025 and officially opens on Saturday, April 26, 2025.



Developed and directed by Tony Award winner Alex Timbers, Just in Time invites audiences to experience the great American entertainer’s meteoric journey – from soaring highs to crushing lows – brought to life by Groff, a cast of 11 on-stage actors, and featuring a live on-stage band performing Bobby Darin’s iconic hits including “Beyond the Sea,” “Splish Splash,” “Dream Lover,” and “Mack the Knife.”



Just in Time stars Tony Award winner Jonathan Groff, Gracie Lawrence, Tony Award winner Michele Pawk, Joe Barbara, Drama Desk Award nominee Emily Bergl, Lance Roberts, Caesar Samayoa, Christine Cornish, Julia Grondin, Valeria Yamin, John Treacy Egan, Tari Kelly, Matt Magnusson, Khori Michelle Petinaud and Larkin Reilly.

Photo credit: Matthew Murphy and Evan Zimmerman



Jonathan Groff and the company



Erika Henningsen and Jonathan Groff



Jonathan Groff



Jonathan Groff and the company



Gracie Lawrence and Jonathan Groff



Jonathan Groff



Valeria Yamin, Michele Pawk & Julia Grondin



Jonathan Groff and cast



Jonathan Groff



Christine Cornish, Jonathan Groff & Julia Grondin



Jonathan Groff



Emily Bergl



Jonathan Groff



Erika Henningsen