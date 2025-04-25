SPAMALOT To Launch North American Tour At Cleveland’s Playhouse Square In December

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The North American Tour of Monty Python’s SPAMALOT will launch at Playhouse Square in Cleveland, OH. The tour will tech in Cleveland and begin performances on Monday, December 1.

“I am thrilled that SPAMALOT will start its North American journey in Cleveland,” said book writer and lyricist Eric Idle, “where I was once thrown out of the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for suggesting that The Rutles should be inducted. We look forward to jumpstarting the holiday season with spectacle, joy and, of course, laughs…and continuing the hilarity in every city throughout the country.”

Direct from its lauded Broadway revival last Spring, the tour will travel to more than 30 cities in its first year including Cleveland; Los Angeles; Washington, D.C.; Las Vegas; San Francisco; Seattle; Denver; Atlanta; Dallas; New Orleans; St. Louis; Houston; Ft. Worth; Charlotte; Schenectady; St. Paul, Greenville; Rochester; Milwaukee; Hartford and Costa Mesa with more cities to be announced soon. Casting will be announced this fall. For more information, please visit www.spamalotthemusical.com.

SPAMALOT, which first galloped onto Broadway in 2005, features a book & lyrics by Eric Idle and music by John Du Prez and Eric Idle. The original Broadway production was nominated for fourteen Tony Awards and won three including Best Musical. Josh Rhodes (Bright Star, Cinderella) returns from the Broadway production to direct and choreograph on tour.

The creative team includes scenic and projection design by Paul Tate DePoo III, costume design by Jen Caprio, lighting design by Cory Pattak, sound design by Kai Harada & Haley Parcher, wig design by Tom Watson and music supervision by John Bell. Casting is by Geoff Josselson, CSA and RCI Theatricals serves as General Manager.

Lovingly ripped from the film classic, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, SPAMALOT has everything that makes a great knight at the theatre, from flying cows to killer rabbits, British royalty to French taunters, dancing girls, rubbery shrubbery, and of course, the lady of the lake. SPAMALOT features well-known song titles such as “Always Look on the Bright Side of Life,” “The Song That Goes Like This,” “Find Your Grail” and more that have become beloved classics in the musical theatre canon.