Photos: George Clooney Play Softball at the Broadway Show League Opening Day

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Each summer, members of the casts of various Broadway shows trade their character shoes for softball cleats and take part in the Broadway Show League, and this year is no different.

Stars including George Clooney and Nick Jonas were on hand to play ball as part of the League's opening day yesterday, April 14. BroadwayWorld was there and you can check out photos of Clooney playing below!

This summer tradition brings together 20 teams from shows like Hamilton, The Lion King, and Moulin Rouge, with players ranging from actors to stagehands to front office staff.

The Broadway Show League was founded in 1955 by John Effrat in collaboration with the Actors Fund. Check out the upcoming game schedule here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas