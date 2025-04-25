Jeff Goldblum Releases Jazz Album Featuring Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande & More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jeff Goldblum, who stars as The Wizard in the two-part adaptation of Wicked, has set the release of a new album, featuring musical selections performed by co-stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo, along with Scarlett Johansson and Maiya Sykes.

The album, titled Still Blooming, is a selection of jazz standards taken from the Golden Era of Broadway and the Great American Songbook, performing collaborations that "underscore the delicious link between jazz and pop culture." Goldblum plays with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra bandmates on the album. Listen to it below!

The album also comes after the exciting launch of the star’s first line of stylish band apparel, in which high-quality but accessible garments, in full Goldblum style, feature the Still Blooming designs. The clothes range made waves throughout the fashion industry on announce, as the various desirable items quickly sold out (and had to be restocked) within the first week.

Goldblum is thrilled that Ariana Grande lends her vocals to the final single from the new album, "I Don’t Know Why (I Just Do)." Written in 1931, the track has been recorded by many artists over the years – including Frank Sinatra in 1943 as well as The Andrews Sisters on the very same label, Decca Records, nearly 80 years ago (1946). Today, Goldblum and Grande’s sultry and sophisticated interpretation introduces the love song to a whole new world of listeners.

Having recently starred in the global blockbuster juggernaut ‘Wicked’ (Universal), and the series ‘Kaos’ (Netflix), Goldblum continues to explore his passion for the music he has been performing for decades with his band. As well as Ariana Grande, Goldblum’s new album – a tasteful curation of beloved jazz standards from the Golden Era of Broadway and the Great American Songbook – features ‘Wicked’ co-star Cynthia Erivo alongside tracks with Maiya Sykes and Scarlett Johansson. Throughout, Goldblum acts as host, and pianist, for these veterans of stage and screen with collaborations that underscore the deep link between jazz and pop culture.

The man himself will make yet another London appearance – this time meeting fans and modeling his newly-revealed clothes line – at his very own boutique, pop-up store at Spiritland in King’s Cross on April 28th. The full Still Blooming capsule collection will be available, as well as the new album and other exclusive items, while Goldblum plays his favorite records, once again making anyone who crosses his path smile, and enjoy the music.

This is Jeff Goldblum's fourth album with The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra, his most recent being Plays Well with Others in 2023. The actor has been seen on Broadway in several productions, including The Play That I Wrote, The Pillowman, and Seminar. Onscreen, he is known for such films as The Fly, Jurassic Park, and Independence Day.