Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 22, 2025

This Week's Call Sheet Tuesday, April 22

Stranger Things: The First Shadow opens on Broadway

Drama League Awards nominations announced

Thursday, April 24

Pirates! the Penzance Musical opens on Broadway

Friday, April 25

Outer Critics Circle Awards nomination

Sunday, April 27

Dead Outlaw opens on Broadway

Real Women Have Curves opens on Broadway

Review Roundup: FLOYD COLLINS Opens On Broadway Starring Jeremy Jordan, Lizzy McAlpine and More

by Review Roundups

A shocking and true tale of the American West comes to life on Broadway tonight as FLOYD COLLINS, opens at Lincoln Center Theater, in a new production starring Tony-nominee Jeremy Jordan. Read the reviews of the musical's Broadway debut below!

Photos: Andrew Durand and More in DEAD OUTLAW on Broadway

by Chloe Rabinowitz

You can now get a first look at production photos for the Broadway premiere of Dead Outlaw, with a book by Itamar Moses, featuring music and lyrics from David Yazbek and Erik Della Penna. Check out photos here!. (more...)

Photos: Ashley Graham and Sophie Carmen-Jones in CHICAGO

by Chloe Rabinowitz

New production photos are now available of Ashley Graham as “Roxie Hart” & Sophie Carmen-Jones as “Velma Kelly.” Get a first look here!

Interview: LaTanya Richardson Jackson Has Taken on One Mother of a Role in PURPOSE

by Nicole Rosky

If you think your family dinner table conversation is intense, just wait until you meet the Jaspers- the family at the center of Branden Jacobs-Jenkins' explosive new play, Purpose. The indomitable matriarch is played by none other than the great LaTanya Richardson Jackson, who returns to the stage after producing last year's Tony-nominated Purlie Victorious and directing the Tony-nominated The Piano Lesson in the previous season. BroadwayWorld checked in with LaTanya to learn about her journey with the play so far, find out who inspires her character, and so much more.

Variety's 'Actors on Actors' Series to Debut Broadway Edition with Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, & More

by Josh Sharpe

Variety's Actors on Actors is returning, but now with a theatrical twist. For the first time ever, the entertainment trade is launching a Broadway edition of their popular Actors on Actors series.. (more...)

& JULIET to Present Sing-Along Performance in May; Joey Fatone Returns Tomorrow

by Chloe Rabinowitz

& Juliet will host a special sing-along performance of the hit musical in May, hosted by Joey Fatone. Learn more and see how to attend performances of & Juliet.. (more...)

WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer To Screen at Sneak Peek Showcase in Theaters Tomorrow

by Josh Sharpe

The Cinema Foundation has confirmed that attendees of their Sneak Peek Showcase, which plays in theaters on April 22 and April 24, will be the first people outside of CinemaCon to see the first trailer for Wicked: For Good. . (more...)

WICKED Fans Should Watch This Other Fairy Tale Musical From Stephen Schwartz

by Josh Sharpe

Amid the success of the Wicked movie, we are revisiting Geppetto, another Stephen Schwartz musical that reimagines the fairy tale Pinocchio from the perspective of his father.. (more...)

Tommy Bracco Marries Joey Macli: Orfeh, Kara Lindsay & More Attend

by Michael Major

Broadway alum Tommy Bracco married Joey Macli over the weekend! The couple got married in New York City over the weekend, with several of Bracco's former Broadway and Big Brother co-stars in attendance. See photos and video!. (more...)

LIFE AND TRUST Closes Abruptly Off-Broadway

by Stephi Wild

Emursive's production of Life And Trust ended its off-Broadway run abruptly on April 19. From the team behind Sleep Now More, Life And Trust was a site-specific theatrical experience that began in June 2024.. (more...)

Video: Jasmine Amy Rogers Talks Overcoming Audition Nerves for BOOP! THE MUSICAL

by Josh Sharpe

Amid her Broadway debut as the classic cartoon character Betty Boop in Boop! The Musical, Jasmine Amy Rogers visited CBS Mornings to talk about taking on the role in the new Broadway show. Watch the interview!. (more...)

