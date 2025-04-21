& JULIET to Present Sing-Along Performance in May; Joey Fatone Returns Tomorrow

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



& Juliet will present a special sing-along performance of the hit musical on Thursday, May 8 at 7 pm. The exciting evening will be hosted by the company’s own Joey Fatone, who returns to the Broadway production tomorrow, Tuesday, April 22, for an encore engagement as ‘Lance.’ Fatone debuted in the role on January 21, 2025, initially scheduled to play a limited engagement through March 16, 2025. Following his return on April 22nd, he will remain with the Broadway company of & Juliet through Thursday, July 31, 2025.

May 8 will mark the Broadway production’s fourth Sing-Along performance, back due to popular demand. In 2024, Backstreet Boys’ AJ McLean and NSYNC’s JC Chasez both hosted Sing-Along performances, joining the company for surprise encores following the performance. Fatone will continue this tradition with a surprise performance on stage following the curtain call.

& Juliet flips the script on the greatest love story ever told, imagining what would happen next if Juliet hadn’t ended it all over Romeo, and got a second chance at life and love – on her terms. Juliet’s new story bursts to life through a playlist of pop anthems as iconic as her name. Nominated for 9 Tony Awards including Best Musical, & Juliet is created by the Emmy-winning writer from “Schitt’s Creek” and features an iconic playlist of Pop hits, including “Since U Been Gone,” “Roar,” “I Want It That Way,” “Confident,” and more.