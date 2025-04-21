Tommy Bracco Marries Joey Macli: Orfeh, Kara Lindsay & More Attend

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway alum Tommy Bracco married Joey Macli over the weekend! The couple got married in New York City over the weekend, with several of Bracco's former Broadway and Big Brother co-stars in attendance.

Attendees included Orfeh, Ellyn Marsh, Adam Kaplan, Jillian Mueller, Jason Demers, and more. Orfeh took to Instagram to share a look inside Bracco's big day, check it out below!

"Easter weekend 2025 was the stuff of LEGEND," she wrote in the caption. "THE MOST WONDERFUL COUPLE GOT HITCHED & we were oh, so lucky to be there for THE BEST, MOST HILARIOUS FULLOUT WEDDING EVER! THANK YOU @tommybracco & @joeymacli for having us! WE LOVE YOU SOOOO."

Tommy Bracco was most recently seen on Broadway in The Heart of Rock and Roll! Previous New York Theatre includes Victor Garber in Titanìque, Giulio in Pretty Woman: The Musical (OBC), Spot Conlon in Disney’s Newsies (OBC), Mike in A Chorus Line at City Center Encores, and The Hairy Ape at Park Avenue Armory.

Other credits include LeFou in Disney’s Beauty and the Beast at The Muny, Sonny in Grease at Paper Mill Playhouse, and Harry the Horse in Guys and Dolls at Barrington Stage. In addition to theatre, Tommy was a contestant on the competition reality shows CBS’ “Big Brother” and MTV’s “The Challenge.”