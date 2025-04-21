Photos: Ashley Graham and Sophie Carmen-Jones in CHICAGO

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



New production photos are now available of Ashley Graham as “Roxie Hart” & Sophie Carmen-Jones as “Velma Kelly.” Get a first look here!



The Tony Award-winning, record-breaking hit musical Chicago is now playing at New York’s Ambassador Theatre. Celebrating 28 years on Broadway, Chicago is Broadway’s longest running American musical.



The current cast of Chicago features Ashley Graham as Roxie Hart, Sophie Carmen-Jones as Velma Kelly, Max von Essen as Billy Flynn, Rema Webb as Matron “Mama” Morton, Greg Hildreth as Amos Hart and R. Lowe as Mary Sunshine. The cast also includes Tia Altinay, David Bushman, Jessica Ernest, John Michael Fiumara, Jeff Gorti, Chelsea James, Marty Lawson, Joseph London, Barrett Martin, Sharon Moore, Drew Nellessen, Celina Nightengale, Kristen Faith Oei, Denny Paschall, Jermaine R. Rembert, Mikayla Renfrow, Rachel Schur, Michael Scirrotto.

Set amidst the razzle-dazzle decadence of the 1920s, Chicago is the story of Roxie Hart, a housewife and nightclub dancer who murders her on-the-side lover after he threatens to walk out on her. Desperate to avoid conviction, she dupes the public, the media and her rival cellmate, Velma Kelly, by hiring Chicago’s slickest criminal lawyer to transform her malicious crime into a barrage of sensational headlines, the likes of which might just as easily be ripped from today's tabloids.

Photo credit: Jeremy Daniel

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham

Ashley Graham, Sophie Carmen-Jones

Sophie Carmen-Jones, Ashley Graham

Sophie Carmen-Jones, Ashley Graham