Variety's 'Actors on Actors' Series to Debut Broadway Edition with Audra McDonald, Patti LuPone, & More

Variety's Actors on Actors is returning, but now with a theatrical twist. For the first time ever, the entertainment trade is launching a Broadway edition of their popular Actors on Actors series. The annual video series, which arrives during awards season, selects two stars from major films (and now Broadway shows) for in-depth interviews diving into their experience on their respective projects, career discussion, awards talk, and more.

The inaugural edition will include Audra McDonald (Gypsy), Patti LuPone (The Roommate), Jonathan Groff (Just in Time), Nicole Scherzinger (Sunset Boulevard), Cole Escola (Oh, Mary), Darren Criss (Maybe Happy Ending), Sarah Snook (The Picture of Dorian Gray), Kieran Culkin (Glengarry Glen Ross), Jake Gyllenhaal (Othello) and George Clooney (Good Night, and Good Luck.) The first video drops tomorrow, April 22, featuring George Clooney and Patti LuPone. See the full lineup and release schedule below.

Surprise! The first edition of #ActorsOnActors: Broadway is launching TOMORROW at 8 a.m. PT on https://t.co/EX1L88MYdL, https://t.co/Utcg24gTyl and all of Variety's social platforms. 🎬 https://t.co/vYqnO3PLHX pic.twitter.com/EIV35HVwZA — Variety (@Variety) April 21, 2025

In a statement, Variety co-editor in chief Ramin Setoodeh said: “Just in time for Tonys voting, we are thrilled to expand one of our favorite franchises into Broadway. From a ‘Succession’ reunion to unexpected meetings of legends from the stage and screen, these are some of the most engaging Actors on Actors conversations we have ever shot.”

Last year’s edition of Actors on Actors featured Ariana Grande, Cynthia Erivo, Angelina Jolie, Paul Mescal, Nicole Kidman, and Zendaya.