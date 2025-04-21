LIFE AND TRUST Closes Abruptly Off-Broadway

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Emursive's production of Life And Trust ended its off-Broadway run abruptly on April 19. From the team behind Sleep Now More, Life And Trust was a site-specific theatrical experience that realizes the Faustian legend in New York on the eve of the Great Crash. The production officially opened on August 1, 2024, with previews beginning on June 20. Read the reviews for Life And Trust here.

"We want to express our deepest gratitude to the thousands of audience members who stepped into our world, and to the extraordinary cast, crew, and creative team who who brought this production to life," reads a message on the production's website. "Your passion, talent, and belief in the magic of live performance made this ambitious journey possible."

For assistance with an existing order, please reach out to refund@lifeandtrustnyc.com.

In Life And Trust, audiences roamed throughout the sprawling world of Life And Trust at their own pace as the lines between reality and performance blur. Life And Trust was located in Conwell Tower, an iconic skyscraper in the heart of the Financial District that is also home to Conwell Coffee Hall.

Written by Jon Ronson, Life And Trust featured Experience Direction and Scenic Design from Gabriel Hainer Evansohn, The production is co-directed and choreographed by Jeff Kuperman and Rick Kuperman and features Creative Casting and Movement Direction by Stefanie Batten Bland and co-choreographers and associate directors Kristen Carcone, Lauren Yalango-Grant, Christopher Cree, and Emily Terndrup.

The creative team for Life And Trust included Emilio Sosa (Costume Designer); J. Jared Janas (Hair and Makeup Designer); Jeanette Yew (Lighting Designer); Ray Sun (Video Designer); Taylor Bense (Music Director and Composer); Owen Belton (Music Composer); Brendan Aanes, Michael Kiley, Nick Kourtides (Sound Designer); Greg Hanson (Sound and Show Control Systems Designer); Grace Laubacher (Scenic Designer); Jessie Flynn (Details Designer and Art Director); Lorenzo Pisoni (Magic Designer); Alicia Rodis (Intimacy Director), and Ann James (Sensitivity Specialist).

Life And Trust featured a company of over 40 Performer, Deviser, and Contributing Choreographers: Bria Bacon, Tony Bordonaro, Sophie Bortolussi, Nathaniel Buchsbaum, Marc J Cardarelli, Aaron Dalla Villa, Tiffany Violet De Alba, Charles-Alexis Desgagnés, Mia DiLena, Brendan Duggan, Zachary Eisenstat, Raymond Ejiofor, Kim Fischer, Jennifer Florentino, Reshma Gajjar, Douglas J Gillespie, Annie Grove, Alonso Guzman, Dorchel Haqq, Casey Bronwyn Howes, Karl Kenzler, Heather Lang, Majella Bess Loughran, Jodi McFadden, Nando Morland, Parker Murphy, Kevin M Pajarillaga, Marla Phelan, Randolph Curtis Rand, Luca Renzi, Gabriella Sibeko, Tori Sparks, Brandin Steffensen, Derek Tabada, Tony Torn, Mike Tyus, Robert Vail, Ryan VanCompernolle, Jacob Michael Warren, Maleek M Washington, and Madeline Wright.