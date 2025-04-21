WICKED: FOR GOOD Trailer To Screen at Sneak Peek Showcase in Theaters Tomorrow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Ozians, rejoice! The new Wicked trailer is only a day away. The Cinema Foundation has confirmed that attendees of their Sneak Peek Showcase, which plays in theaters on April 22 and April 24, will be the first people outside of CinemaCon to see the first trailer for Wicked: For Good.

The showcase is described as an exciting preview of big-screen studio content for movie lovers, including trailers, never-seen-before footage, and behind-the-scenes content from a variety of highly anticipated films from Warner Bros, Universal, Disney, Paramount, and more. Much of the footage, like the new Wicked trailer, first debuted at CinemaCon. Learn more about the trailer here. It is unknown when the it will be available online, but it likely isn't too far off. To see the new Wicked: For Good trailer on the big screen, check out local tickets and showtimes here.

Thousands of screens will participate in the event, with the proceeds going to charities, including Variety - The Children’s Charity, Will Rogers Motion Picture Pioneers Foundation, and The Cinema Foundation. The 70-minute program will debut on April 22 with an encore performance on April 24. Both performances take place at 6 pm local time.

Sneak Peek Showcase is part of The Cinema Foundation’s year-round @The Movies campaign and is presented by Fandango with additional support from The Coca-Cola Company. As part of the programming, the Sneak Peek Showcase will also include the big screen debut of the Grand Prize-winning spot from the 2025 Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program. The Coca-Cola Refreshing Films program is an opportunity for up-and-coming filmmakers from partnered schools to create content for the big screen.

The upcoming film adapts Act 2 of the hit stage musical. The movie will pick up with the characters after they both adopt their identities as the Wicked Witch of the West and Glinda the Good. The movie is expected to include familiar songs such as "As Long As You're Mine," "No Good Deed," and "For Good," along with two new numbers, including one co-written by Cynthia Erivo.