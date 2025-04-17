Wake Up With BroadwayWorld April 17, 2025

Rise and shine, BroadwayWorld! It is April 17, 2025 and it's time to catch up on all of the theatrical happenings you may have missed in the last 24 hours.

Video: Ben Finds Perfection with Choreo from DEATH BECOMES HER

by Joey Mervis

Ben is back with Dance Captain Dance Attack! Join your Broadway buddy, Ben Cameron (Wicked, Aida, Footloose, Broadway Sessions), as he goes into the studio to learn original Broadway choreography from the folks who know it best... the dance captains!

Video: Inside Opening Night of JOHN PROCTOR IN THE VILLAIN with Sadie Sink & More

by Joey Mervis

The Booth Theatre was the place to be on Monday night, where Kimberly Belflower's new play, John Proctor is the Villain, officially opened on Broadway. The cast is led by Stranger Things star Sadie Sink, who returns to Broadway almost 13 years after making her debut in Annie. Watch in this video as we take you inside the big night. . (more...)

Photos: Ashley Graham's Opening Night in CHICAGO on Broadway

by Bruce Glikas

Supermodel and entrepreneur Ashley Graham is currently making her Broadway debut the role of “Roxie Hart” in Chicago! Check out photos from Graham's opening night here! . (more...)

Photos: Dee Roscioli Steps In For Megan Hilty in DEATH BECOMES HER

by Michael Major

Dee Roscioli made her triumphant debut as 'Madeline Ashton' in Death Becomes Her on Tuesday night! The Wicked alum – who is currently the standby for both Megan Hilty and Jennifer Simard – made her debut as Madeline Ashton. See photos!. (more...)

Photos: Jordan Fisher Takes First Bows In MOULIN ROUGE!

by Jennifer Broski

Jordan Fisher began performances in Moulin Rouge! The Musical. Fisher joins Solea Pfeiffer as Satine, with whom he previously starred in Hadestown on Broadway. Check out photos from inside his first curtain call here!. (more...)

Nicole Scherzinger, Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, and Daniel Dae Kim Named to 2025 TIME100 List

by Stephi Wild

TIME has revealed this year's edition of its TIME100 list, an annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. The 2025 TIME100 list has included Branden Jacobs-Jenkins, Daniel Dae Kim, and Nicole Scherzinger. . (more...)

Julie Benko Will Lead Theatre Aspen's MY FAIR LADY

by Joshua Wright

The Aspen Music Festival and School and Theatre Aspen have announced their sixth annual co-production: the 6-time Tony Award®-winning Lerner and Loewe’s My Fair Lady in Concert, for a one-night only performance directed by Maggie Burrows, starring Julie Benko as ‘Eliza Dolittle,’ and conducted by Andy Einhorn.. (more...)

Joy Behar’s MY FIRST EX-HUSBAND to Launch National Tour

by Chloe Rabinowitz

Joy Behar’s My First Ex-Husband, has entered its final weeks of performances Off-Broadway at the new MMAC Theater. The production will launch a national tour. (more...)

Video: Isabelle McCalla, Kate Rockwell And More In REGENCY GIRLS At The Old Globe

by Joshua Wright

Get a first look at video of The Old Globe's pre-Broadway engagement of the world premiere of Regency Girls. This raucous and daring new musical comedy features a book by Emmy-winning writers Jennifer Crittenden and Gabrielle Allan, music by three-time Emmy-nominated composer Curtis Moore, and lyrics by two-time Tony and Grammy nominee Amanda Green. . (more...)

THE GILDED AGE to Return in June; See New First-Look Photos Feat. Audra McDonald, Carrie Coon, & More

by Josh Sharpe

The Gilded Age will return for its eight-episode third season this June on HBO and will be available to stream on Max. Take a look at first-look photos of the new season, featuring Broadway alums Audra McDonald, Phylicia Rashad, and more.. (more...)

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!