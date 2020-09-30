Wake Up With BWW 9/30: THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL Comes to DVD in November, and More!

Read all about today's top stories!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

Kristin Chenoweth has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of Roald Dahl's book The Witches. Her exact role has yet to be revealed, but she joins a cast that features Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock, and more!

The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! arrives on DVD November 3, 2020. The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks and Tom Kenny as 'Patchy the Pirate.'

Read more about these and other top stories below!

Want our morning reports delivered via email? Subscribe here!



1) VIDEO: Derek Hough Has Dancing Tips for Tyra Banks on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

by Stage Tube

In an earlier episode of 'The Kelly Clarkson Show,' Tyra Banks asked 'Dancing with the Stars' judge Derek Hough for dancing lessons, and boy, did he deliver!. (more...)

2) Voting Now Open for Season 2 of Next on Stage!

We've received hundreds of submissions and now it's time to place your vote!. (more...)

3) Kristin Chenoweth Joins Film Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES

Kristin Chenoweth has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of Roald Dahl's book The Witches.. (more...)

4) DOLLY PARTON'S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE Premieres Nov. 22

by TV News Desk

A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father's death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer - right before Christmas.. (more...)

5) THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE Available on DVD Nov. 3

by TV News Desk

SpongeBob SquarePants and all of Bikini Bottom bring a party full of heart and humor in The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!, arriving on DVD November 3, 2020 from Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment. . (more...)

Next up in our "mug shots" series is A.J. Shively

(portrait by Walter McBride). Plus visit our merchandise shop

to get your own BWW mug, t-shirt, tote bag and more!

Today's Call Sheet - Upcoming Online Events:

- Today at 12pm, tune in to Backstage Live with Richard Ridge, with special guest John Lloyd Young! Tune in here.

- Today at 2pm and 8pm, Seth Rudetsky will continue his Stars in the House series, featuring new Broadway stars performing and answering questions! Watch live on YouTube here!

- The Met continues its Live in HD broadcast series with Mozart's La Clemenza di Tito, tonight at 7:30pm. Watch here!

Learn about more online streaming events happening today, and in the future, on our streaming calendar at /streaming-schedule/.

BWW Exclusive: Watch Matt Bomer, Tuc Watkins & Robin de Jesus Reassemble to Talk THE BOYS IN THE BAND!

The boys are back! Today, September 30, the cast of the Tony-winning The Boys is the Band is reassembled on Netflix for a new film adaptation of Mart Crowley's masterpiece, helmed by Joe Mantello.

Watch below as Bomer, Robin de Jesús (Emory) and Tuc Watkins (Hank) chat even more about how being a part of the piece has changed their lives.

What we're watching: Get a Sneak Peek of The Skivvies' Upcoming Performance at Birdland!

The Skivvies are stopping by Birdland this week on October 1 with special guests Matt Doyle and Tamika Lawrence! Get a sneak peek of their performance below!

And a Happy Birthday shout-out to Christopher Jackson, who turns 45 today!

Christopher Jackson appears in the Broadway production of Freestyle Love Supreme. Other Broadway: Hamilton, Holler If Ya Hear Me, Bronx Bombers, After Midnight, In the Heights, Memphis, The Lion King. Off-Broadway: Hamilton, Bronx Bombers, The Jammer, Lonely I'm Not and In the Heights. Film/TV: Tracers, Afterlife, "Freestyle Love Supreme," "White Collar," "Oz," "Person of Interest," "Gossip Girl." Emmy-winning composer for "Sesame Street" and "The Electric Company." Solo album In the Name of Love on iTunes.

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!

Related Articles