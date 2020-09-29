THE SPONGEBOB MUSICAL: LIVE ON STAGE Available on DVD Nov. 3

From Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment.

SpongeBob SquarePants and all of Bikini Bottom bring a party full of heart and humor in The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage!, arriving on DVD November 3, 2020 from Paramount Home Entertainment and Nickelodeon Home Entertainment.



SpongeBob and all of Bikini Bottom face catastrophe - until a most unexpected hero rises to take center stage to prove that the power of optimism really can save the world. This one-of-a-kind musical event boasts the full, extended-length broadcast of the hit Broadway musical, plus an exclusive sing-along version only available on this DVD! Also featuring a special guest appearance by voice actor Tom Kenny as 'Patchy the Pirate,' this is one under-the-sea spectacular that you DON'T want to miss.



The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! cast includes Ethan Slater as SpongeBob SquarePants, Gavin Lee as Squidward Q. Tentacles, Danny Skinner as Patrick Star, Brian Ray Norris as Eugene Krabs, Wesley Taylor as Sheldon Plankton, Christina Sajous as Sandy Cheeks and Tom Kenny as 'Patchy the Pirate.' The ensemble includes Kyle Hamilton, Katie Lee Hill, Curtis Holbrook, Jesse JP Johnson, L'ogan J'ones, Jai'len Josey, Kelvin Moon Loh, Lauralyn McClelland, Vasthy Mompoint, Bryonha Marie Parham, Oneika Phillips, Jon Rua, JC Schuster, Abby C. Smith, Robert Taylor Jr., and Allan Washington.



The SpongeBob Musical: Live On Stage! is a musical production conceived and directed for the stage by Tina Landau, book by Kyle Jarrow, orchestrations, arrangements & music supervision by Tom Kitt, with choreography by Christopher Gattelli, produced for television by Austin Shaw, and directed by Glenn Weiss. Nickelodeon's Vice Presidents Paul J Medford and Susan Vargo serve as executive producers, alongside Senior Vice President of Music & Talent Doug Cohn and is executive produced and overseen by Executive Vice President of Unscripted and Live Events Rob Bagshaw.

The production features original songs by Yolanda Adams, Steven Tyler and Joe Perry of Aerosmith, Sara Bareilles, Jonathan Coulton, Alex Ebert of Edward Sharpe & The Magnetic Zeros, The Flaming Lips, Lady Antebellum, Cyndi Lauper, Rob Hyman, John Legend, Panic! At The Disco, Plain White T's, They Might Be Giants, and T.I. (Clifford Harris, Jr.), Domani Harris, and Darwin Quinn, and additional songs by David Bowie, and by Tom Kenny and Andy Paley. The production also features additional lyrics by Jonathan Coulton and additional music by Tom Kitt, along with "The SpongeBob Theme Song" by Derek Drymon, Mark Harrison, Stephen Hillenburg, and Blaise Smith.



The design team includes scenic and costume design by David Zinn, lighting design by Kevin Adams, projection design by Peter Nigrini, sound design by Walter Trarbach, hair and wig design by Charles G. LaPointe and casting by Telsey + Company/Patrick Goodwin, CSA.



The SpongeBob Musical: Live on Stage! DVD will be available for the suggested retail price of $10.99 U.S.

Watch a trailer here:

