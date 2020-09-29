Kristin Chenoweth Joins Film Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES
Chenoweth's role has yet to be revealed.
Kristin Chenoweth has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of Roald Dahl's book The Witches, PopCulture reports.
Chenoweth's role has yet to be revealed, but she joins a cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock, Jahzir Kadeem Bruno and Codie-Lei Eastick.
The film will be directed by Robert Zemeckis.
As of now, the project does not have a release date.
Read more on PopCulture.
The Witches is a children's dark fantasy novel by the British writer Roald Dahl. The story is set partly in Norway and partly in the United Kingdom, and features the experiences of a young British boy and his Norwegian grandmother in a world where child-hating societies of witches secretly exist in every country. The witches are all ruled by the extremely vicious and powerful Grand High Witch, who in the story has just arrived in England to organise her worst plot ever. But an elderly former witch hunter and her young grandson find out about the evil plan and now they must do everything to stop it and defeat the witches.
The Witches was originally published in 1983 by Jonathan Cape in London, with illustrations by Quentin Blake (like many of Dahl's works). The book was adapted into an unabridged audio reading by Lynn Redgrave, a stage play and a two-part radio dramatisation for the BBC, a 1990 film directed by Nicolas Roeg which starred Anjelica Huston and Rowan Atkinson, a 2008 opera by Marcus Paus and Ole Paus, and an upcoming film directed by Robert Zemeckis.
More Hot Stories For You
-
Ellen's Stardust Diner Will Reopen Its Doors on October 1
Ellen's Stardust Diner will reopen its doors once again! The restaurant, famous for its singing wait staff, will be open for patrons beginning on Thur...
Broadway Jukebox: 25 Songs for Falling Into Autumn!
Bust out your chunky sweaters, heat up your pumpkin spice latte, and get ready to roll in the leaves. Autumn is here and we're falling into the season...
7 More Broadway Choreography Tutorials You Can Follow Along with At Home!
Looking for something fun to do? We've rounded up even MORE Broadway dance tutorials from productions like Kinky Boots, The Lion King, The Prom, and m...
Photo Flash: BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL Marquee Goes Up at the Adelphi Theatre
BACK TO THE FUTURE The Musical will transfer to the Adelphi Theatre in London’s West End following an out-of-town opening at Manchester Opera House in...
Steps on Broadway Announces Passing of Founder Carol Paumgarten
Steps on Broadway, the internationally recognized dance training center, announced today that its Founder, Carol Paumgarten, passed away on Thursday e...
18 Shows Streaming on BroadwayWorld Events This Week!
BroadwayWorld Events is bringing you incredible talent right into your home!...