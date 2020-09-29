Kristin Chenoweth Joins Film Adaptation of Roald Dahl's THE WITCHES

Chenoweth's role has yet to be revealed.

Kristin Chenoweth has joined the cast of the upcoming film adaptation of Roald Dahl's book The Witches, PopCulture reports.

Chenoweth's role has yet to be revealed, but she joins a cast that includes Anne Hathaway, Octavia Spencer, Stanley Tucci, Chris Rock, Jahzir Kadeem Bruno and Codie-Lei Eastick.

The film will be directed by Robert Zemeckis.

As of now, the project does not have a release date.

The Witches is a children's dark fantasy novel by the British writer Roald Dahl. The story is set partly in Norway and partly in the United Kingdom, and features the experiences of a young British boy and his Norwegian grandmother in a world where child-hating societies of witches secretly exist in every country. The witches are all ruled by the extremely vicious and powerful Grand High Witch, who in the story has just arrived in England to organise her worst plot ever. But an elderly former witch hunter and her young grandson find out about the evil plan and now they must do everything to stop it and defeat the witches.

The Witches was originally published in 1983 by Jonathan Cape in London, with illustrations by Quentin Blake (like many of Dahl's works). The book was adapted into an unabridged audio reading by Lynn Redgrave, a stage play and a two-part radio dramatisation for the BBC, a 1990 film directed by Nicolas Roeg which starred Anjelica Huston and Rowan Atkinson, a 2008 opera by Marcus Paus and Ole Paus, and an upcoming film directed by Robert Zemeckis.

