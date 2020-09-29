VIDEO: Derek Hough Has Dancing Tips for Tyra Banks on THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW

Tyra Banks asked "Dancing with the Stars” judge Derek Hough for dancing lessons.

In an earlier episode of "The Kelly Clarkson Show," Tyra Banks asked "Dancing with the Stars" judge Derek Hough for dancing lessons, and boy, did he deliver!

Watch the clip below!

Hough played Corny Collins in the 2016 "Hairspray Live" production.

