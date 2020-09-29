VIDEO: Get a Sneak Peek of The Skivvies' Upcoming Performance at Birdland!

The Skivvies are joined by Matt Doyle and Tamika Lawrence in their upcoming Birdland performance!

The Skivvies are stopping by Birdland this week on October 1 with special guests Matt Doyle and Tamika Lawrence! Get a sneak peek of their performance below!

This undie-rock, comedy-pop duo doesn't just strip down their musical arrangements, they literally strip down to their underwear to perform distinctive mashups and eccentric originals for cello and ukulele, with happy additions of glockenspiel, melodica, and other under-used instruments. Award-winning singer-actors Lauren Molina (Marry Me a Little, Sweeney Todd, Rock of Ages) and Nick Cearley (All Shook Up) became YouTube sensations as The Skivvies, with living room videos that displayed their powerful harmonies as well as their powerful abs. They have since gone on to nightclub and theatrical success around the country. For their Birdland concert debut, Lauren and Nick welcome their special guests Matt Doyle and Tamika Lawrence, who will strip down and rock out!

About Radio Free Birdland

Birdland, in association with BroadwayWorld.com, is proud to present "Radio Free Birdland," a pay-per-view concert series featuring a slew of exciting Broadway, jazz and cabaret performers. Each show will be filmed with three cameras, state-of-the-art sound, socially distanced musicians, and...no audience!

At press time, performers will include Paulo Szot, Kate Rockwell, Aisha de Haas, Max von Essen (with special guest Nick Adams), Julie Halston, Jessica Vosk, Jim Brickman, Nikki Renee Daniels, Billy Stritch, Matt Baker & Nicole Zuraitis, Christopher Sieber, Janis Siegel, Michael West as Kenn Boisinger, Natalie Douglas, Amanda Green, Monty Alexander, Houston Person, Telly Leung, The Skivvies, Christina Bianco, Gabrielle Stravelli, and many more.

A new show will be aired every Tuesday and Thursday at 7pm.

Each concert will kick off with a live premiere event, featuring a special chat (which will include the performer) and will then be on-demand for 30 days on BroadwayWorld Events.

The "Radio Free Birdland" Concert Series will be presented on the BroadwayWorld Events streaming platform. Longtime Birdland staffers Ryan Paternite produces and directs and Jim Caruso serves as producer.

A brief history about the name: During the Cold War in 1950, "Radio Free Europe" began broadcasting news and jazz recordings to nations imprisoned behind the Iron Curtain, sustaining morale and providing entertainment. Similarly, the producers at Birdland look forward to bringing extraordinary talent to the masses who are quarantined in their homes during the pandemic.

Birdland has been bringing live music to New York City since it's opening in 1949. The iconic club made its name booking premier jazz acts on the stage, and has since included Broadway, pop, cabaret and comedy on the roster. For the first time since quarantine started, the Birdland family is excited to be one of the first live music venues in New York City to virtually re-open for twice-weekly concerts, offering work to beloved performers, and bringing life back to West 44 Street!

