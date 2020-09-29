DOLLY PARTON'S CHRISTMAS ON THE SQUARE Premieres Nov. 22

Parton and Christine Baranski star.

A rich and nasty woman, Regina Fuller, returns to her small hometown after her father's death to evict everyone and sell the land to a mall developer - right before Christmas. However, after listening to stories of the local townsfolk, reconnecting with an old love, and accepting the guidance of an actual angel, Regina starts to have a change of heart. This is the story about family, love, and how a small town's Christmas spirit can warm even the coldest of hearts. Starring Dolly Parton, Christine Baranski, Jenifer Lewis, Treat Williams, and directed and choreographed by three-time Emmy and Golden Globe winner Debbie Allen. Featuring 14 original songs with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton.

Dolly Parton's Christmas on THE SQUARE is produced by Magnolia Hill Productions and Sandollar Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television for Netflix. Executive Producers include Sam Haskell, writer Maria Schlatter, Debbie Allen, and Dolly Parton.

Nine-time Grammy winner Dolly Parton will play "ANGEL."

A funny, strong, loving and "in charge" Angel, made of blonde hair, white chiffon, light, and love. Angel enters Regina Fuller's life to help her find forgiveness, the truth and ultimately happiness.

Christine Baranski (The Good FIght; Mamma Mia!) will play "REGINA FULLER."

A force of nature and owner of the town of Fullerville, where the story's set. Regina's an embittered scrooge, who is shown by Angel, the truth of her past, which leads her on a path to redemption.

Jenifer Lewis (Black-ish, What's Love Got to Do with It) will play "MARGELINE."

A spitfire with a great sense of humor, she's the owner of Le Beauty Shop on the town square, and is the closest thing Regina has to a friend.

Treat Williams (Hair; Everwood) will play "CARL."

The proprietor of the square's General Store, who has had a soft spot in his heart for Regina since high school. He loves his town and hopes to bring it back to its former glory.

Josh Segarra (Arrow; AJ and the Queen) will play "PASTOR CHRISTIAN HATHAWAY."

The resident man of the cloth who is married to the love of his life Jenna. As they struggle to have a baby, he leads the town's resistance against Regina's selfish plans.

Jeanine Mason (Roswell, New Mexico; Grey's Anatomy) will play "FELICITY."

An angel-in-training who needs to "earn her wings" in the spirit of Clarence Odbody from It's a Wonderful Life.

Mary Lane Haskell (Dolly Parton's Heartstrings; Coat of Many Colors ) will play "JENNA HATHAWAY."

A resilient wife and calming voice within the town of Fullerville, she's married to Pastor Christian and always counts her blessings.

Matthew Johnson (American Idol; Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater) will play "MACK."

A single father who owns the town bar, The Lamplighter Inn. He loves his daughter Violet, and does his best to raise her on his own.

SELAH KIMBRO JONES (Hidden Figures; Star) will play "VIOLET."

Mack's daughter who, like Regina, was raised without a mother.

