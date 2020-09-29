VIDEO: Watch Matt Bomer, Tuc Watkins & Robin de Jesus Reassemble to Talk THE BOYS IN THE BAND!

The film airs on Netflix on September 30th.

The boys are back! Tomorrow, September 30, the cast of the Tony-winning The Boys is the Band is reassembled on Netflix for a new film adaptation of Mart Crowley's masterpiece, helmed by Joe Mantello.

"To have this ensemble of guys and to get to tell it in different mediums... the stage experience to me was almost a perfect creative experience," explains Matt Bomer, who reprises the role of Donald in the film. "I felt like being around these guys and a part of this story made me more in touch and comfortable with myself. It made me a more fully realized person."

Watch below as Bomer, Robin de Jesús (Emory) and Tuc Watkins (Hank) chat even more about how being a part of the piece has changed their lives.

