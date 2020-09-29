VIDEO: Watch Matt Bomer, Tuc Watkins & Robin de Jesus Reassemble to Talk THE BOYS IN THE BAND!
The film airs on Netflix on September 30th.
The boys are back! Tomorrow, September 30, the cast of the Tony-winning The Boys is the Band is reassembled on Netflix for a new film adaptation of Mart Crowley's masterpiece, helmed by Joe Mantello.
"To have this ensemble of guys and to get to tell it in different mediums... the stage experience to me was almost a perfect creative experience," explains Matt Bomer, who reprises the role of Donald in the film. "I felt like being around these guys and a part of this story made me more in touch and comfortable with myself. It made me a more fully realized person."
Watch below as Bomer, Robin de Jesús (Emory) and Tuc Watkins (Hank) chat even more about how being a part of the piece has changed their lives.
Reprising their roles from the 2018 Broadway production are Matt Bomer (White Collar), Jim Parsons (The Big Bang Theory), Zachary Quinto (Heroes), Andrew Rannells (Girls), Charlie Carver (Teen Wolf), Brian Hutchison (Madam Secretary), Michael Benjamin Washington (Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt), Robin de Jesús (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit), and Tuc Watkins (Desperate Housewives) will all reprise their roles from the 2018 Broadway production for the Netflix film.
Mart Crowley's groundbreaking 1968 play, The Boys in the Band, centers on a group of gay men who gather in a NYC apartment for a friend's birthday party. After the drinks are poured and the music turned up, the evening slowly exposes the fault-lines beneath their friendships and the self-inflicted heartache that threatens their solidarity. A true theatrical game-changer, The Boys in the Band helped spark a revolution by putting gay men's lives onstage -- unapologetically and without judgement - in a world that was not yet willing to fully accept them.
