Wake Up With BWW 9/28: HELLO, DOLLY! Starring Imelda Staunton Gets New West End Dates, and More!

Broadway Grosses: Week Ending 9/25/22

Grosses for all the Broadway shows for the week ending 9/25/2022.

Today's Top Stories

Imelda Staunton Will Lead HELLO, DOLLY! in the West End in 2024

by Stephi Wild

The previously-postponed production of Hello, Dolly!, starring Imelda Staunton in the title role, is now set to take place in the summer of 2024.. (more...)

WATCH: Teacher's TikToks Revealing High School's Upcoming Musical Go Viral

by Chloe Rabinowitz

A teacher has gone viral on TikTok for his series revealing the school's upcoming musical to his students! Watch the videos here and see what musical the students of Indianola High School will be performing!. (more...)

Idina Menzel Reveals the Advice She Gave to Cynthia Erivo For the WICKED Movie

by Michael Major

Original Elphaba Idina Menzel has revealed the advice that she gave to Cynthia Erivo, who will be playing the role in the upcoming two-part film adaption of Wicked. Erivo will be joined by Ariana Grande as Glinda and Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero in the upcoming film, helmed by In the Heights director Jon M. Chu.. (more...)

New Cast Members Join Broadway Company of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD

by Stephi Wild

Additional casting has been announced for the new Broadway company of Harry Potter and the Cursed Child who begin performances at New York's Lyric Theatre on Tuesday, November 15, 2022. Beginning October 3rd, tickets will be on sale through September 3, 2023. The cast includes 16 actors making their Broadway debut.. (more...)

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to Premiere in Amsterdam Directed by Ivo van Hove in 2024

by Stephi Wild

A Dutch production of Jesus Christ Superstar is headed to the Netherlands in 2024. Directed by Ivo van Hove and produced by Albert Verlinde, the musical will premiere in January 2024 at the DeLaMar Theater in Amsterdam.. (more...)

Video: Betty Buckley Gets Ready for Her Return to Cafe Carlyle

by BroadwayWorld TV

The legendary and Tony Award-winning stage actress/singer Betty Buckley will return to the famed Café Carlyle for five live performances September 27 - October 1, 2022. Watch this video as Betty teases what's in store for her latest gig!. (more...)

THE LION KING to Celebrate 25th Anniversary in November

by Chloe Rabinowitz

The Lion King will kick off its 25th anniversary celebration this November. While two Broadway juggernauts have previously reached this milestone, The Lion King marks several historic firsts. Never before has a show in its 25th year been playing in so many productions around the world simultaneously and placed in the Top 5 grossing Broadway shows.. (more...)

Laura Benanti to Join Andrew Barth Feldman & Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS Film

by Michael Major

Laura Benanti will join Matthew Broderick, Andrew Barth Feldman, and Jennifer Lawrence in Sony's new R-rated film, No Hard Feelings. The film will follow a woman (Lawrence) who is hired by a wealthy couple to socialize with their introverted son (Feldman). Benanti and Broderick will play the wealthy parents.. (more...)

