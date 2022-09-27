Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to Premiere in Amsterdam Directed by Ivo van Hove in 2024

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to Premiere in Amsterdam Directed by Ivo van Hove in 2024

The musical will premiere in January 2024 at the DeLaMar Theater in Amsterdam.

Sep. 27, 2022  

A Dutch production of Jesus Christ Superstar is headed to the Netherlands in 2024, Dutch website Volkskrant has reported.

Directed by Ivo van Hove and produced by Albert Verlinde, the musical will premiere on January 21, 2024 at the DeLaMar Theater in Amsterdam before touring to other Dutch theatres.

At this time, casting has yet to be announced, and auditions are set to take place in November.

Read the original story on Volkskrant.

Jesus Christ Superstar is a sung-through rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The show made its Broadway on-stage debut in 1971. Running for over eight years in London between 1972 and 1980, it held the record for longest-running West End musical before it was overtaken by Cats in 1989.

Ivo van Hove's production work in theater includes Hedda Gabler at The National Theatre, A View From the Bridge at Young Vic, West End and Broadway, The Crucible on Broadway, Lazarus in New York and London, and Visconti's The Damned at Comedie-Francaise.

Ivo van Hove's work as director for theater includes Angels in America, Roman Tragedies, Kings of War, Opening Night, Obsession, Antonioni, Taming of the Shrew, Scenes from a Marriage, After the Rehearsal/Persona, The Human Voice, Othello, Children of the Sun, The Miser, Mourning Becomes Electra, Long Day's Journey into Night and The Fountainhead at Toneelgroep Amsterdam.

His work for musicals includes Rent and David Bowie and Enda Walsh's Lazarus. His work for opera includes Lulu, the entire Der Ring des Nibelungen, The Makropulos Affair and Salome at the Dutch National Opera, and the world premiere of the opera Brokeback Mountain in Madrid. Most recently, van Hove directed West Side Story on Broadway. The production began previews on December 10, 2019 and officially opened on February 20, 2020 at the Broadway Theatre. It did not reopen following the pandemic.

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Meet the Cast of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, Beginning Previews Tonight!Meet the Cast of TOPDOG/UNDERDOG, Beginning Previews Tonight!
September 27, 2022

Topdog/Underdog officially begins previews on Broadway tonight, September 27. The production opens at the John Golden Theatre on October 20. Meet the cast bringing the story to life!
The Ziegfeld Theater Presents the Tony Award-Winning Musical RENTThe Ziegfeld Theater Presents the Tony Award-Winning Musical RENT
September 26, 2022

The Ziegfeld Theater will present “Rent” by Jonathan Larson. Set in the East Village of New York City, “Rent” is about falling in love, finding your voice, and living for today. Winner of the Tony Award for Best Musical and the Pulitzer Prize for Drama, “Rent” has become a pop culture phenomenon, with songs that rock and a story that resonates with audiences of all ages. 
Firehall Arts Centre & Red Cedar Theatre Present THE UNBROADCAST LIFE OF MILDRED BAILEYFirehall Arts Centre & Red Cedar Theatre Present THE UNBROADCAST LIFE OF MILDRED BAILEY
September 26, 2022

The Firehall Arts Centre, in association with Red Cedar Theatre, will present the workshop presentation of The Unbroadcast Life of Mildred Bailey for two nights: Friday, October 14 and Saturday, October 15 at 7:30pm.
Citadel Theatre Understudy Program Responds To Pandemic-based Postponements And CancellationsCitadel Theatre Understudy Program Responds To Pandemic-based Postponements And Cancellations
September 26, 2022

New funding for an understudy program offered by The Citadel Theatre will continue to help prevent the postponement or cancellation of performances. Postponements and cancellations result in disappointment for ticket holders, significant revenue loss for the company, and a decrease or elimination of shifts for employees.
New Immersive Family Holiday Experience ILLUMINATE SILVERLAKES Premieres November 25New Immersive Family Holiday Experience ILLUMINATE SILVERLAKES Premieres November 25
September 26, 2022

Even though the frost isn't even on the proverbial pumpkin yet, Skyline Production Group, a Southern California-based producer of immersive consumer-facing events, experiences, and engaging activations for corporate partners, announces the November 25 premiere of ILLUMINATE SILVERLAKES.