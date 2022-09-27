JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR to Premiere in Amsterdam Directed by Ivo van Hove in 2024

A Dutch production of Jesus Christ Superstar is headed to the Netherlands in 2024, Dutch website Volkskrant has reported.

Directed by Ivo van Hove and produced by Albert Verlinde, the musical will premiere on January 21, 2024 at the DeLaMar Theater in Amsterdam before touring to other Dutch theatres.

At this time, casting has yet to be announced, and auditions are set to take place in November.

Read the original story on Volkskrant.

Jesus Christ Superstar is a sung-through rock opera with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Tim Rice. The show made its Broadway on-stage debut in 1971. Running for over eight years in London between 1972 and 1980, it held the record for longest-running West End musical before it was overtaken by Cats in 1989.

Ivo van Hove's production work in theater includes Hedda Gabler at The National Theatre, A View From the Bridge at Young Vic, West End and Broadway, The Crucible on Broadway, Lazarus in New York and London, and Visconti's The Damned at Comedie-Francaise.

Ivo van Hove's work as director for theater includes Angels in America, Roman Tragedies, Kings of War, Opening Night, Obsession, Antonioni, Taming of the Shrew, Scenes from a Marriage, After the Rehearsal/Persona, The Human Voice, Othello, Children of the Sun, The Miser, Mourning Becomes Electra, Long Day's Journey into Night and The Fountainhead at Toneelgroep Amsterdam.

His work for musicals includes Rent and David Bowie and Enda Walsh's Lazarus. His work for opera includes Lulu, the entire Der Ring des Nibelungen, The Makropulos Affair and Salome at the Dutch National Opera, and the world premiere of the opera Brokeback Mountain in Madrid. Most recently, van Hove directed West Side Story on Broadway. The production began previews on December 10, 2019 and officially opened on February 20, 2020 at the Broadway Theatre. It did not reopen following the pandemic.