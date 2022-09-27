WATCH: Teacher's TikToks Revealing High School's Upcoming Musical Go Viral

Click Here for More on TikTok

A teacher has gone viral on TikTok for his series revealing the school's upcoming musical to his students!

Myles Finn, high school musical theater and choir teacher at Indianola High School in Indianola, Iowa, in an 8-part TikTok series, built up the anticipation of the school musical announcement by putting the names of 13 musicals up on a whiteboard and taking down two of them each day, eliminating them from the list of options.

The final two videos announcing the musical have racked up a whopping total of 62 million views.

And the 2023 musical is... The Addams Family!

