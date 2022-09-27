Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
TikTok
Click Here for More on TikTok
WATCH: Teacher's TikToks Revealing High School's Upcoming Musical Go Viral

WATCH: Teacher's TikToks Revealing High School's Upcoming Musical Go Viral

The final two videos announcing the musical have racked up a whopping total of 62 million views. 

Sep. 27, 2022  

A teacher has gone viral on TikTok for his series revealing the school's upcoming musical to his students!

Myles Finn, high school musical theater and choir teacher at Indianola High School in Indianola, Iowa, in an 8-part TikTok series, built up the anticipation of the school musical announcement by putting the names of 13 musicals up on a whiteboard and taking down two of them each day, eliminating them from the list of options.

The final two videos announcing the musical have racked up a whopping total of 62 million views.

And the 2023 musical is... The Addams Family!

See Mr. Finn featured on GMA HERE!

Regional Awards

Related Stories

More Hot Stories For You


Photos: First Look at the Cast of CARMEN JONES at Ensemble Theatre CompanyPhotos: First Look at the Cast of CARMEN JONES at Ensemble Theatre Company
September 27, 2022

Ensemble Theatre Company will present the first show of its 2022-23 Season, CARMEN JONES, music by Georges Bizet with book and lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II, choreography by Lisa Ruffin, musical direction by William Foster McDaniel, and directed by Jonathan Fox. CARMEN JONES begins previews on Thursday, October 6. See photos here!
Gavin Creel, Major Attaway, Robyn Hurder & More to Star in Jay Armstrong Johnson's I PUT A SPELL ON YOU at Sony HallGavin Creel, Major Attaway, Robyn Hurder & More to Star in Jay Armstrong Johnson's I PUT A SPELL ON YOU at Sony Hall
September 27, 2022

Jay Armstrong Johnson’s annual sold-out Halloween concert-meets-party I Put a Spell on You returns LIVE at New York City’s Sony Hall on Sunday, October 23, 2022. Broadway stars joining this year’s adventure include Major Attaway, Nick Rashad Burroughs, Gavin Creel, Robyn Hurder and more.
Animated Film Adaptation Of 12th Century Poem 'The Knight in the Tiger's Skin' to be Released in the Laemmle TheaterAnimated Film Adaptation Of 12th Century Poem 'The Knight in the Tiger's Skin' to be Released in the Laemmle Theater
September 27, 2022

A new animated film 'The Knight in the Tiger's Skin' by Mirza Davitaia, of GI-Films, will be released in the Laemmle Theater on October 7, 2022. This is the first adaptation of the medieval poem by Shota Rustaveli.
Peoples' Symphony Concerts Announces 2022-23 Season, In-Person & VirtualPeoples' Symphony Concerts Announces 2022-23 Season, In-Person & Virtual
September 27, 2022

Students, workers, families and others on a limited budget can hear some of the world's leading soloists and ensembles for less than $10 per concert when Peoples' Symphony Concerts opens its 123rd season on Saturday, October 22 with international cello star Steven Isserlis and acclaimed pianist Connie Shih.
Shakespeare & Company Weekend Intensive To Be Held In San Jose This WeekendShakespeare & Company Weekend Intensive To Be Held In San Jose This Weekend
September 27, 2022

Shakespeare & Company will hold a Weekend Intensive at San Jose University, September 30 to October 2 -- designed to meet the needs of professional actors and theater students who seek an introduction to Shakespeare & Company's training methods, as well as alumni who wish to refresh and reconnect with the work.