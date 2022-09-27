Video: Betty Buckley Gets Ready for Her Return to Cafe Carlyle

The legendary and Tony Award-winning stage actress/singer Betty Buckley will return to the famed Café Carlyle (35 E. 76th St.) for five live performances starting tonight, September 27 through October 1. Buckley will offer an eclectic mix of standards and songs by contemporary songwriters, joined by her trio led by multi-Grammy nominated pianist Christian Jacob, bassist Anthony J. Marino, and percussionist Jamey Haddad.

"I always love playing at Café Carlyle. It's a quintessential, intimate New York venue, and has a beautiful, rich history of artists who have graced the room that inspire me each time," said Buckley of her upcoming Café Carlyle performances. She added, "It's an exquisite musical space, and I'm really delighted to be back."

Watch below as she chats with BroadwayWorld's Richard Ridge about what she has up her sleeve for the upcoming performances!