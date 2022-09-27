Laura Benanti to Join Andrew Barth Feldman & Jennifer Lawrence in NO HARD FEELINGS Film

Tony winner Laura Benanti will join Matthew Broderick, Andrew Barth Feldman and Jennifer Lawrence in Sony's new R-rated film, No Hard Feelings.

Deadline reports that the film will follow a woman (Lawrence) who is hired by a wealthy couple to socialize with their introverted son (Feldman). Benanti and Broderick will play the wealthy parents.

As previously reported, the film will be directed by Gene Stupnitsky and is set to debut on June 16, 2023 and was written by Stupnitsky and John Phillips. Lawrence, Alex Saks, Marc Provissiero, Naomi Odenkirk, and Justine Polsky will produce.

Laura Benanti will also be seen in the upcoming second season of The Gilded Age. Most recently, Laura starred as Eliza Doolittle in the Broadway Revival of My Fair Lady. Prior to that, she co-starred alongside Amy Schumer and Keegan Michael Key in Steve Martin's hit Broadway play, Meteor Shower.

She has also been seen in She Loves Me, Women on the Verge of a Nervous Breakdown, The Sound of Music, Into the Woods, Swing, The Wedding Singer, Nine, and more. She won a Tony Award for her role as Gypsy Rose Lee in Gypsy, opposite Patti LuPone.

Andrew Barth Feldman is the winner of the Best Actor Award at the 2018 National High School Musical Theatre Awards (known more commonly as the Jimmy Awards). He made his Broadway debut in the title role in Dear Evan Hansen. Feldman starred as Linguini in a benefit concert presentation of Ratatouille the Musical, originated on TikTok, inspired by the 2007 Disney/Pixar film.

He was recently seen in the second season of High School Musical: the Musical: the Series on Disney+. He can be heard playing himself in As the Curtain Rises, an original Broadway soap opera podcast from the Broadway Podcast Network.