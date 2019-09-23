Wake Up With BWW 9/23: Watch the Full CONCERT FOR AMERICA, and More!

Good morning, BroadwayWorld!

This weekend was the Concert For America which featured a host of Broadway stars including Rachel Bay Jones, Eden Espinosa, Liz Callaway, Melissa Benoist, and many more. Watch the full concert below!

Plan to catch your first Broadway show soon? All Broadway theatres will now allow fans to request "My First Broadway Show" stickers at the merch counter! Two stickers are included on each sheet, with one to put on your Playbill and the other to wear proudly!

Read more about these and other top stories below!

by Stage Tube

Last night was Concert For America in Los Angeles! The star-studded event featured performances and appearances from Melissa Benoist, Marcia Cross, Grant Gustin, Rachel Bay Jones, Jane Lynch, Melissa Manchester, Eric McCormack, Allison Smith, Elyfer Torres, Laurie Metcalf, Liz Callaway, Eden Espinosa, Carrie Manolakos, Caroline Rhea, Gina Torres, Chris Wood, Yuri Sardarov, Pasha Pashkov, Daniella Koragach, Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley, and more!. (more...)

2) Mazel Tov! FIDDLER ON THE ROOF's Stephanie Lynne Mason and Drew Seigla Announce Engagement

Mazel tov! Stephanie Lynne Mason and Drew Seigla, who play Hodl and Perchik in Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, are engaged!. (more...)

3) BWW TV: The Cast of NBC's BLUFF CITY LAW Opens Up About Stage Vs. Screen

by BroadwayWorld TV

While we await the series premiere (tomorrow, September 23 at 10pm/9c), take some time to get to know the cast! BroadwayWorld recently headed to Memphis, where the series is filmed, to chat with the stars about why their stage veteran castmates are so easy to work with. Catch up with Jimmy Smits, Caitlin McGee, Jayne Atkinson and more below!. (more...)

4) 2019 EMMYS Winners List

by TV News Desk

Last night were the the 71st Emmy Awards, which aired live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on FOX! BroadwayWorld was updating live as winners were announced! (more...)

5) BWW Review: ALED JONES AND RUSSELL WATSON, London Palladium

by Fraser MacDonald

Aled Jones and Russell Watson's UK tour stopped in at the London Palladium, where the duo played to a packed house in an evening of song and story that delighted their eager fans.. (more...)

BWW Exclusive: The Kid Critics Had Nothing But a Good Time at ROCK OF AGES

It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given Broadway show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Tai, Isabella, and Charles, who recently headed to New World Stages to check out Rock of Ages.

What we're geeking out over: All Broadway Theatres Will Offer 'My First Broadway Show' Stickers

The Broadway League is rolling out a new initiative for Broadway's first-time audience members!

All Broadway theatres will now allow fans to request "My First Broadway Show" stickers. Available at the merchandise counter will be sheets that include two stickers. One is to put on your Playbill to commemorate the event, and the other is to wear proudly!

What we're watching: Sophia Anne Caruso Performs 'Dead Mom' In New BEETLEJUICE Music Video

It's time to head to the Netherworld for a look at Beetlejuice's very own Lydia, Sophia Anne Caruso, performing the show's anthem 'Dead Mom' in a brand new music video. Check out the full video!

See you bright and early tomorrow, BroadwayWorld!





