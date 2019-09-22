All Broadway Theatres Will Offer 'My First Broadway Show' Stickers

The Broadway League is rolling out a new initiative for Broadway's first-time audience members!

All Broadway theatres will now allow fans to request "My First Broadway Show" stickers. Available at the merchandise counter will be sheets that include two stickers. One is to put on your Playbill to commemorate the event, and the other is to wear proudly!

If you post a photo of your sticker on social media, be sure to tag #FirstBroadwayShow!

The Broadway League is the national trade association for the Broadway industry, comprised of 700-plus members including theatre owners and operators, producers, presenters, and general managers in North American cities, as well as suppliers of goods and services to the commercial theatre industry. Each year, League members bring Broadway to more than 30 million people in New York and more than 200 cities across the U.S. and Canada.





