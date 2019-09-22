Mazel Tov! FIDDLER ON THE ROOF's Stephanie Lynne Mason and Drew Seigla Announce Engagement
Mazel tov! Stephanie Lynne Mason and Drew Seigla, who play Hodl and Perchik in Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, are engaged!
The show announced the pair's engagement on their Twitter.
Check out their engagement photos below!
We're KVELLING! Our real life Hodl & Perchik are engaged! Talk about a match made in heaven. Congratulations Stephanie & Drew. pic.twitter.com/pmN4lletav- Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish (@FiddlerNYC) September 21, 2019
Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish is the winner of the 2019 Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical Revival; the Drama Desk Award for Best Musical Revival; a New York Drama Critics' Circle Award Special Citation; and star Steven Skybell was the winner of the 2019 Lucille Lortel Award for Best Lead Actor.
Directed by Academy Award-and-Tony Award winner Joel Grey, the Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish cast includes: Lucille Lortel Award-winner Steven Skybell as Tevye, Emmy Award-nominee Jackie Hoffman as Yente, Jennifer Babiak as Golde, Joanne Borts as Sheyndl, Michael Einav as Ensemble; Lisa Fishman Bobe Tsatyl, Kirk Geritano as Avrom; Abby Goldfarb as Female Swing; Samantha Hahn as Beylke; Cameron Johnson as Fyedka;John Giesigeas Male Swing/Dance Captain; Ben Liebert as Motl Kamzoyl; Moshe Lobel as Understudy; Stephanie Lynne Mason as Hodl; Evan Mayer as Sasha; Rosie Jo Neddy as Khave; Raquel Nobile as Shprintze; Jonathan Quigley as Ensemble; Nick Raynor as Yosl; Bruce Sabathas Leyzer- Volf; Kayleen Seidl as Ensemble; Drew Seigla as Perchik; Adam B. Shapiro as Der Rov; Jodi Snyder as Frume-Sore; James Monroe Števko as Mendl; Lauren Jeanne Thomas as Der Fiddler; Bobby Underwood as Der Gradavoy; Mikhl Yashinsky as Nokhum/Mordkhe and Rachel Zatcoff as Tsaytl.
Related Articles
More Hot Stories For You
The National Tour of the Tony Award-nominated roller-skating smash hit musical Xanadu, has announced an indefinite postponement.... (read more)
A BRONX TALE National Tour Announces Full Casting and Dates
Full casting has been announced for the 2019a?"2020 North American Tour of A BRONX TALE. Completing the cast is Martin Bonventre, Hallie Brevetti, Lau... (read more)
MOULIN ROUGE! Will Hit the Road and Launch National Tour in 2020
Moulin Rouge! The Musical announced today that the first North American tour will run technical rehearsals and premiere at the Saenger Theatre in New ... (read more)
BWW Flashback: Get a Peek At Your Favorite Broadway Stars In Productions Growing Up!
We're throwing it back and celebrating the importance of education by looking back at some of your favorite Broadway stars' theatre roots in their loc... (read more)
Breaking: 74th Annual Tony Awards Book a Date at Radio City Music Hall for 2020 Ceremony!
The Tony Awards announced today that they will return to the legendary Radio City Music Hall in New York City, for the 74th Annual Tony Awards, on Sun... (read more)
Ryan Reynolds And Will Ferrell To Star In Musical Adaptation Of A CHRISTMAS CAROL
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are developing a comic musical retelling of Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol.... (read more)