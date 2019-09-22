KID CRITICS
BWW TV: The Kid Critics Had Nothing But a Good Time at ROCK OF AGES

Sep. 22, 2019  

It's not hard to stumble across an excess of reviews for any given Broadway show these days, but there is a group of theatre-goers that is wildly underrepresented when it comes to opinions on Broadway- kids! BroadwayWorld continues KID CRITICS, a series that gives parents and children alike a kid's perspective on Broadway's hottest shows.

We are continuing the series with Tai, Isabella, and Charles, who recently headed to New World Stages to check out Rock of Ages. Curious about what they thought about the show? Find out below!

The 10th Anniversary Production of Rock of Ages currently playing at New World Stages (340 W 50th St), will play through January 12, 2020. The musical the story of a small-town girl, a city boy, and a rock 'n' roll romance on the Sunset Strip. But when the bar where rock reigns supreme is set to be demolished, it's up to these wannabe rockers and their band of friends to save the day - and the music.

