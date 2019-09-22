VIDEO: Rachel Bay Jones, Eden Espinosa, Liz Callaway, Melissa Benoist, and Many More Stars Perform at CONCERT FOR AMERICA

Last night was Concert For America in Los Angeles!

The star-studded event featured performances and appearances from Melissa Benoist, Marcia Cross, Grant Gustin, Rachel Bay Jones, Jane Lynch, Melissa Manchester, Eric McCormack, Allison Smith, Elyfer Torres, Laurie Metcalf, Liz Callaway, Eden Espinosa, Carrie Manolakos, Caroline Rhea, Gina Torres, Chris Wood, Yuri Sardarov, Pasha Pashkov, Daniella Koragach, Seth Rudetsky, James Wesley, and more!

Proceeds from the event benefited the National Immigration Law Center, the only national organization whose mission is to defend and advance the rights and opportunities of low-income immigrants and their families.

The full concert was livestreamed on Facebook last night. Miss out or just want to relive the action? Check out the full video below!

CONCERT FOR AMERICA is created and organized by Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley, in association with Your Kids, Our Kids, as well as with the generous support of Broadway Cares/ Equity Fights AIDS.





